While Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason schedule is spread over four days, the bulk of action takes place on Saturday. There are 10 games, providing a rather robust NFL DFS player pool. Teams often utilize the final preseason game differently, with some clubs electing to play their starters while others sit them. Knowing which teams fall into the former category is the first key to formulating a winning NFL DFS strategy.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has said his starters will play versus Miami after sitting in Week 2. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne may be appealing NFL DFS picks, but you shouldn't forget about rookies Tank Bigsby and Brenton Strange as they get reps with the first team. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season-opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Saturday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. A fourth-round pick out of Purdue, O'Connell was one of the most accurate passers in college, finishing fourth in the NCAA in completion percentage (2021). That precision has been on display during preseason as he leads all players in passer rating while ranking fifth in completion percentage.

O'Connell has also paired volume with his efficiency as he's tied for the preseason lead with three passing touchdowns and ranks eighth with 304 yards. He's also shown some mobility, which was his biggest knock coming out of college, as he's picked up three first downs with his legs. O'Connell has a great chance to continue his preseason success on Saturday versus a Cowboys defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the 2023 NFL Preseason.

He's also rostering Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin as he looks to continue his torrid preseason. McLaughlin is the only player who has scored three touchdowns, with two coming in his last game. He scored both on the ground and thru the air in Denver's 21-20 defeat to San Francisco while totaling 53 yards from scrimmage.

McLaughlin is an undrafted rookie whose name is littered throughout the NCAA record book. He played two years at Division II Notre Dame College, followed by three years at FCS school Youngstown State, and he left college as the NCAA's all-time leading rusher with 8,166 yards. He can move closer to locking down a roster spot on Saturday versus a Rams team that's allowed over 300 rushing yards and three rushing TD this preseason. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

