The 2023 Week 1 NFL preseason schedule concludes on Sunday with Chiefs vs. Saints at 1 p.m. ET followed by 49ers vs. Raiders at 4 p.m. ET. NFL DFS players are accustomed to looking to Kansas City for top NFL DFS picks. The Chiefs haven't confirmed their plans, but they've traditionally played starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at least a couple series in most preseason games. Can you trust him or any other big names from the Chiefs or should your NFL DFS lineups consist of players further down the depth chart such as Shane Buechele, Blake Bell or La'Mical Perine?

Before making any NFL DFS picks for preseason Week 1 on Sunday, August 13 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 NFL preseason games and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Sunday

One of Kaylor's favorite NFL DFS picks for Sunday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue has reportedly been "turning heads" during the preseason. Sunday's showdown against San Francisco is his first chance to step on a bigger stage and compete.

O'Connell put up impressive numbers in the Big Ten, including a massive junior season where he completed 71.6% of his passes for 3,712 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. He's competing against veteran Brian Hoyer for the backup job behind Jimmy Garoppolo, and since the Raiders largely know what they have in Hoyer, Kaylor is anticipating O'Connell getting a majority of the opportunities on Sunday.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. The Chiefs are looking for complimentary pieces to tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game, and they used a second-round pick on Rice in the 2023 NFL Draft. He enters the NFL coming off an extremely productive senior campaign.

He had a massive 96-1,355-10 receiving line and burst on to the national scene with 11 catches for 193 yards against Maryland. Kadarius Toney (knee) is sidelined, so Rice could get some run with the first team in this one, making him a strong choice for NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Week 1 preseason NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament last season, and find out.