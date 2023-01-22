The NFL divisional round is halfway over, with the Chiefs and Eagles punching their tickets to conference title games next weekend. On Sunday, we'll learn who'll they'll face in the AFC and NFC championship games.

Throughout this week, you have likely been reading all about these matchups here on CBSSports.com. The players, the coaches, the injuries, the quotes, the strategy, and more. There is, of course, another factor that could affect these games, and it's one that is entirely out of the control of the teams themselves: the weather.

Below, you'll find details on what we should expect, weather-wise, in and around the area where both of Sunday's two remaining games will be playing, beginning with a snowy prediction for Buffalo.

Bengals at Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) When: Sunday Jan. 22, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday Jan. 22, 3 p.m. ET Projected Game-Time Temp: 34 degrees

34 degrees Precipitation: 91% chance of snow/rain

Once again, we have very cold temperatures expected for this matchup. However, it also looks like there's a significant chance of snow once the game begins, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing sometime after kickoff. At 3 p.m. ET, there's a 91 percent chance of precipitation, per Weather.com -- which is about 20% higher than the chances shown earlier in the week -- so we could be in for a snow game/freezing rain game. The precipitation is expected to drop off as we go further into the game, with chances dropping to 52 percent by 7 p.m. ET. Thankfully, the forecast calls for very little wind.

Cowboys at 49ers

Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) When: Sunday Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET Projected Game-Time Temp: 52 degrees

52 degrees Precipitation: 3% chance of rain

This is the best weather forecast of the weekend. Temperatures in the mid-to-low 50s, with clear skies and very little chance of rain. The forecast does call for winds between 9 and 10 miles per hour, but that is well below the speed that typically affects game-play. We should get a good, clean game here.