In a matter of days, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is poised to be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite an unprecedentedly small stature at 5-foot-10, the Crimson Tide star has drawn all kinds of lofty NFL comparisons, from Saints great Drew Brees to current Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. And they haven't gone unnoticed, Young told CBS Sports' "With The First Pick" podcast Tuesday.

"All those comparisons are a huge honor, just to be in the same conversations as those guys," Young told Ryan Wilson. "Especially Drew Brees, someone who was a pioneer (for smaller QBs). He was so efficient with what he did. Patrick Mahomes, hearing that is a huge honor. He's changed the quarterback position. The stuff he's able to do is surreal."

Young has also heard comparisons to NBA icon Stephen Curry, he admitted. Curry just so happens to be his favorite athlete, so he's also honored that anyone would compare their play-making ability.

In the meantime, Young said he's just focused on being the best player he can be. He's also leaning on Patriots QB Mac Jones, a former Alabama teammate, for advice in the lead-up to his anticipated NFL debut.

"I learned a ton from Mac Jones, being in that room," Young said. "How he carried himself, how he led the team, how he saw the game. ... He really showed me that next level of preparation. I still talk to him and text him all the time, and I ask him for things and he gives me advice."

Young has also communicated with fellow Alabama products Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, he said, and "they've all given me votes of confidence." Most of the tape he studied in college, he added, came from those QBs, who both excelled with the Crimson Tide.

Young is the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Panthers when the 2023 draft kicks off Thursday.