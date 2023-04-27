How much should teams, fans and media read into a player's S2 Cognition test? Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud says people should not place too much emphasis on results of the test that NFL teams use to evaluate a players ability to process information.

The test, which replaced the Wonderlic for NFL testing, "scientifically measures an athlete's game-speed cognitive abilities down to a millisecond level."

Stroud took the test multiple times and scored the lowest of the 2023 quarterback prospects, with 18 percent out of 100. The low score could be a red flag to some teams as they finalize their draft board and may lead to some questioning whether to take the prospect.

Stroud responded to the criticism after participating in the NFL Play Football clinic, defending himself and his abilities on the field.

"I'm a football player. ... I'm not an S2 taker," Stroud said (via NFL.com). "But shout out to S2, man, they probably have a good system, what they do, no diss to them. But I know who I am, and I know what I can do on that field. And I'll do that at the next level."

The 21-year-old said he is one of the smartest, if not the smartest, quarterback in this year's draft. He said he has talent on the field and the intelligence off the field as well.

"I know I have God-given talent -- not only to play the game, but to have IQ," Stroud said. "I think I'm very smart. I think if I'm not the smartest QB in this draft then I'm one of the smartest in this draft and in the NFL."

The potential top-five pick said he does not feel the need to prove his intelligence to anyone, saying teams who have seen him know what he is capable of.

"For me, at the end of the day I don't got nothing to prove to nobody," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and explain how I process football. The people who are making the picks, know what I can do. So that's all that matters to me. There's a whole bunch of people who know how to coach better, know how to play quarterback better, know how to do everything on social media."

Stroud issued a mention to his doubters, asking them to watch what he accomplishes going forward.

"I don't think you can play at Ohio State and not be smart," he said. "At the end of the day, if you don't trust and believe in me, all I can tell you is: Watch this."

Stroud noted that he "[does not] know if the scores are inaccurate or accurate."

Stroud has not seen the criticism and negative responses, since he has been off social media as the draft approaches, but his agent David Mulugheta clued him into what was being said.

In college, the QB was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and lead the Big Ten for most passing touchdowns in a two year span with 85. In 2022, he had 258 completions on 389 attempts 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.