The Cowboys said goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, cutting ties with the former No. 4 overall draft pick while retaining Tony Pollard under the franchise tag. Now, with the 2023 NFL Draft around the corner, they may be prepared to spend another early pick at running back to replace Elliott, even while acknowledging the risk of overvaluing the position.

"I think [Elliott] was a big part of our success, when we got [quarterback] Dak [Prescott] and Zeke in there together, what he brought to the table," Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told reporters Monday. "At the same time, there's very few Emmitt Smiths that play at a high level -- a productive level -- for 10 years. If you're picking in the top 10 -- call it top 12, 15, wherever you wanna make the cutoff -- you really are thinking, 'Boy, we have to have a second contract out of that deal.'"

The deeper into the draft you go, Jones added, the less those factors influence a potential decision. In other words, if a "rare and unique" running back is available to the Cowboys at No. 26 overall, where Dallas picks to open the 2023 draft, "we'd be considering it." The Cowboys "feel really good" about Pollard, Jones clarified later, but would ideally like to have multiple starting-caliber backs.

"I do think, certainly as we go through the draft, if there's a good running back sitting there, he's gonna get a lot of attention [from us]," Jones said.

Team owner Jerry Jones echoed the remarks, suggesting Dallas hopes to enter 2023 with at least three capable backs. He argued that Elliott, who was released in March after seven seasons with the team, is "still a very outstanding football player," but that "he's too high for us." It's unclear if Jones was referring to Elliott's salary -- the RB was due more than $16 million this year -- or the fact the Cowboys spent the No. 4 overall draft pick on the Pro Bowler back in 2016.