Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made arguably the biggest splash on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Roseman traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to land the No. 9 pick and took Georgia star defensive end Jalen Carter.

In the process, he made one of his division rivals very uncomfortable.

2023 NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons stepped off the field into an analyst role and revealed that the Eagles landing Carter made him feel "sick."

"I'm just so sick to my stomach," Parsons said as he stood up during the live broadcast.

Parsons made the point that Carter will be joining a front seven that already includes veterans like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Haason Reddick. The Eagles also took former Georgia standouts Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL Draft, so Carter will be playing with several of his former teammates.

To make matters worse for Parsons, Bleacher Report welcomed Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown into the broadcast.

"Micah ... just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point," Brown jokingly said to Parsons. "I know you want to be a part of this great organization."

Parsons also stated that the Eagles addressed a huge need with Carter after Javon Hargrave left in free agency to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

As if the Carter pick wasn't a bitter enough pill to swallow for Parsons, the Eagles landed another Georgia standout at the end of Round 1 when they took pass rusher Nolan Smith.