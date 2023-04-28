The Philadelphia Eagles were big winners in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, scooping up Georgia defenders Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall via trade, and Nolan Smith at No. 30 overall. The Carter selection did not come without controversy, as he fell further than anticipated in the draft due to an off-field issue.

After a fatal single-car accident in January which killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, Carter, who was in a different vehicle, was charged with reckless driving and racing. He pled no contest as part of a plea deal, per The Athletic, and received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service and complete a driving course.

While Carter is seen as arguably the most talented player in the entire class, there's no doubt what occurred in January hurt his stock. During the Eagles' press conference after the first round, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni were asked an awkward question about Carter.

A reporter said he felt as though Carter didn't "come across as accountable" when asked about the incident on his post-draft selection Zoom call. Roseman and Sirianni immediately came to the defense of their newest Eagle.

"I don't think that's fair. What, do you want him to talk about an active investigation at that time?" asked Roseman. "I mean at the end of the day he just got drafted, and you're asking him and putting him on the spot on that..."

Sirianni backed up his general manager, saying, "I think it's hard on a Zoom to feel out a person's heart and their accountability," said Sirianni. "I just don't think it's fair how you said you didn't feel like that."

The reporter was likely attempting to ask how Philly's brass took the tragic incident into account during the draft process, but clearly butchered the delivery of the inquiry.

Just because Carter knows where he will be playing football in 2023 doesn't mean he can put January 15 behind him. Because of the tragedy, he will be under more of a microscope. But this is something he and the Eagles understand.

"Obviously, that's part of what we're talking about. We've got to develop the people. We've got to develop the player," Roseman said. "I think for us, we take that part seriously. We think that it's important that not only are we caring about people as players, but we want to care about the people.

"We're going to wrap our arms around him and do the best we can to help him and understand -- that was a tragic night. It was a tragic night, and we're sorry for the loss to those families, and we're not trying to downplay that situation, but obviously we've got to get to work."