The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and all 32 teams look at least a little different than they did on Thursday. A select few look markedly different, either because of the quality and/or quantity of their draft-weekend hauls.

From franchises who finally secured a much-needed quarterback upgrade to contenders who bolstered key areas of depth, here's a look at seven of the NFL teams who changed the most during draft weekend:

Most notable picks: QB Bryce Young, WR Jonathan Mingo

We all knew they'd take a QB at No. 1 overall, but it's hard to overstate the impact Young has on their present and future outlook. The Alabama product has the poise and presence of a veteran well beyond his years, and that should blend perfectly with new coach Frank Reich, giving Carolina its first true franchise signal-caller since Cam Newton. Mingo, meanwhile, adds youthful physicality to a remade receiving corps otherwise outfitted with veteran placeholders.

Most notable picks: DE Myles Murphy, CB DJ Johnson, S Jordan Battle

Cincy's offense looks largely the same, with RB Chase Brown and WR Charlie Jones adding depth to well-rounded positions as Day 3 picks. But the Bengals' trio of defensive additions in Rounds 1-3 significantly beefs up a unit that's exceeded expectations under Lou Anarumo. Murphy should quickly earn snaps off the edge opposite Trey Hendrickson, Johnson brings much-needed size at corner after Eli Apple's departure, and Battle's instincts could be vital in the wake of Jessie Bates' exit.

Most notable picks: QB Hendon Hooker, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, LB Jack Campbell, S Brian Branch

They didn't draft in a conventional way, prioritizing devalued positions in Round 1 before halting Hooker's slide in the third. The end results, however, are actually quite appealing (and transformative). Hooker gives Detroit a low-risk, high-reward insurance plan behind Jared Goff. Gibbs adds electricity to a backfield now without D'Andre Swift. LaPorta restores faith in the tight end spot after T.J. Hockenson's 2022 trade. And both Campbell and Branch are tough, instinctive bonuses for an improving "D."

Most notable picks: QB Sam Clifford, WR Jayden Reed, TE Luke Musgrave, DE Lukas Van Ness

Days after officially parting with Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have a more promising supporting cast for his replacement, Jordan Love. Clifford, of course, doesn't really help Love as much as offer an athletic but erratic backup. But Van Ness could be huge for defensive support as a DE/OLB, and the combo of Reed and Musgrave at pass catcher adds promise to a group already featuring two young play-makers in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Most notable picks: QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans underwent their major facelift in a matter of three picks at the top of the draft, taking Stroud at No. 2 and then moving back up to No. 3 for Anderson. The former doesn't necessarily have the best O-line and receiving corps to dominate out of the gate, but he represents a major upgrade on Davis Mills, giving Houston its best pocket-passing prospect since Deshaun Watson's debut. Anderson, on the other hand, gives DeMeco Ryans his first bona fide edge-wrecker as Texans head coach.

Most notable picks: QB Anthony Richardson, WR Josh Downs

Explosiveness. If nothing else, the Colts added a whole lot of that by choosing Richardson and Downs as their next QB-WR pairing. Like the Panthers and Texans, they completely changed the trajectory of their team the second they made the call for a top-five QB. While Richardson may or may not see the field immediately, his supersized athleticism gives Indy arguably the most entertaining signal-caller of the whole class. Downs, meanwhile, offers a speedier complement to Michael Pittman Jr. out wide.

Most notable picks: DT Jalen Carter, OLB Nolan Smith Jr., CB Kelee Ringo

The rich get richer. The Eagles already boasted a Super Bowl-caliber roster coming into the draft, but they managed to stockpile talent at several premium positions anyway. Carter and Smith should keep their busy front seven productive, and Ringo has the length and strength to eventually rotate with Darius Slay and James Bradberry at corner. More than that, the Eagles also acquired RB D'Andre Swift from the Lions in a swap of picks, deepening a rotation that had already added Rashaad Penny.