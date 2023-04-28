The Philadelphia Eagles had a rare opportunity to capitalize on the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to having two first-round picks in an offseason following a Super Bowl appearance. Philadelphia originally held the No. 10 and No. 30 overall picks in the draft -- and traded up to No. 9 -- the first team since the New England Patriots in 2008 to have a top-10 draft pick the year following a Super Bowl appearance.

Philadelphia had interviewed plenty of offensive and defensive linemen amongst its top 30 visits in recent weeks, and ultimately went with TWO defensive players from Georgia.

With no picks from the fourth through sixth rounds, the Eagles are also candidates to trade down and acquire more picks for Day 3. Philadelphia has four premium picks on Days 1 and 2 (two in the first round, one in the second, one in the third) and five premium picks in 2024 (one first, two in the second, and two in the third -- one is a projected compensatory).

The Eagles will certainly be active in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are their selections through Thursday night's Round 1:

Round Overall Pick Player 1 (from Saints, from Bears) 9 Jalen Carter (Georgia) 1 30 Nolan Smith (Georgia) 2 62

3 (from Cardinals) 66

7 219

7 248



Eagles select Jalen Carter at No. 9

The Eagles traded up with the Chicago Bears to the No. 9 overall pick and selected Jalen Carter with the pick. Philadelphia gave up the No. 10 overall pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to get Carter and add him to their defensive tackle rotation.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Apopka High School in Florida, Carter has been the centerpiece of Georgia's championship-winning defense over the past two seasons. He combined to rack up 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks across 2021 and 2022, but beyond the stat sheet, he's been a 6-foot-3, 310-pound force against the run and a disruptive pass rusher. Some even believe he was the best player on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks.

While Carter's talent warrants him being a top-five pick, he got in some legal trouble after he was issued an arrest warrant after it was discovered he left the scene of a fatal car crash in January. A resolution was reached in mid-March, as Carter entered into a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors, where he pled no contest. The 21-year-old avoided jail time, but received 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 80 hours of community service along with a driving course.

Eagles select Nolan Smith at No. 30

The Eagles selected Nolan Smith at No. 30 overall, the second Georgia player taken in the first round of this draft by the team -- and third in the last four years.

Smith will join a defensive line with Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, and now teammate Jalen Carter. The Georgia teammates are reunited in Philadelphia.

Initial scouting report

"Smith has a relatively thin frame, which may limit his contributions at the point of attack. He does a good job using his hands to get off blocks and is relentless in pursuit. One area of his game that could improve is his overall strength and turning speed to power in his rush. The Georgia native shows good change of direction and first-step quickness." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards.

