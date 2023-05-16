darnell-wright.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. After teams put claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Kansas City, they headed to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts. While the majority remain unsigned, five first-round picks have already penned their first contract as a pro football player. 

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully-guaranteed deal for every first-rounder

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker

PickPlayer (Position)TeamRookie contract
1Bryce YoungPanthers
2C.J. StroudTexans
3Will Anderson Jr.Texans
4Anthony RichardsonColts
5Devon Witherspoon Seahawks
6Paris Johnson Jr.Cardinals4 years, $28 million ($17.4 million signing bonus)
7Tyree WilsonRaiders4 years, $25 million ($15.1 million signing bonus)
8Bijan RobinsonFalcons4 years, $21.96 million ($12.97 million signing bonus)
9Jalen CarterEagles4 years, $21.81 million ($12.86 million signing bonus)
10Darnell WrightBears4 years, $20.97 million ($12.25 million signing bonus)
11Peter SkoronskiTitans
12Jahmyr GibbsLions
13Will McDonald IVJets
14 Broderick JonesSteelers
15Lukas Van NessPackers
16Emmanuel ForbesCommanders
17Christian GonzalezPatriots
18Jack CampbellLions
19Calijah KanceyBuccaneers
20Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks4 years, $14.417 million ($7.485 million signing bonus)
21Quentin JohnstonChargers4 years, $14.188 million ($7.319 million signing bonus)
22Zay FlowersRavens
23Jordan AddisonVikings
24Deonte Banks
Giants
25Dalton KincaidBills4 years, $13.25 million ($6.77 million signing bonus)
26Mazi SmithCowboys4 years, $13.274 million ($6.654 million signing bonus)
27Anton HarrisonJaguars
28Myles MurphyBengals4 years, $12.6 million ($6.1 million signing bonus)
29Bryan BreseeSaints
30Nolan SmithEagles
31Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Chiefs