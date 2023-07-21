The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and rookies are now starting up training camp. Before they do get their first seasons in the NFL rolling, however, there is some business to attend to -- hammering out their rookie contracts. While a sizable amount of first-rounders have already put pen to paper on their rookie contracts, there are plenty of high-profile players who haven't, including two of the quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson).

Bryce Young, meanwhile, took care of his contract Friday by agreeing to a deal with the Carolina Panthers: a four-year fully guaranteed $37.96 million contract, including nearly $24.6 million in a signing bonus.

Aside from Stroud and Richardson, Seattle corner Devon Witherspoon headline the three players taken inside the top five of the draft who have yet to sign. Houston pass rusher and No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. is the only top-five draftee to sign at this point. Others who've yet to sign include Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez and Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully guaranteed deal for every first-rounder.

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker