Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the more interesting prospects in this 2023 draft class. On one hand, he was a top quarterback in college football last year before a torn ACL prematurely ended his Heisman bid. On the other, he's already 25 years old and operated in a system some would describe as a bit quarterback-friendly.

The ACL injury could be a reason for concern as well, but Hooker recently revealed that he will be cleared before the 2023 regular season.

"I'm able to throw routes on air and stuff," Hooker said, via The Athletic. "I'll just be a non-active at first in terms of real competition. I'm just going to continue to heal, take it day by day.

"I'll get cleared 100 percent by Sept. 1."

The Virginia Tech transfer has seen his stock rise over the past couple months, and his maturity has reportedly stood out in interviews. In his two seasons with Tennessee, Hooker threw for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns, five interceptions, and added 1,046 yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground. Hooker went 9-2 as the starter last season, and at one point had the Vols as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Hooker believes he's the best quarterback in this class. He's smart, knows how to buy into a system, takes care of the football and is expected to be a first-round pick this week. That may now be cemented with the understanding he won't miss much time with his knee injury.