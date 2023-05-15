The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. After teams put claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Kansas City, they headed to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts. While the majority remain unsigned, five first-round picks have already penned their first contract as a pro football player.

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully-guaranteed deal for every first-rounder.

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker