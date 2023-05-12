The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. After teams put claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Kansas City, they headed to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts. While the majority remain unsigned, five first-round picks have already penned their first contract as a pro football player.

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully-guaranteed deal for every first-rounder.

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker

Jalen Carter (No. 9 to Eagles) was the first first-round pick to sign his rookie contract. Carter is set to earn $21,806,184 million on a four-year, fully guaranteed deal, according to ESPN. A dominant defensive tackle in college, Carter played an integral role in Georgia capturing the last two national championships. In Philadelphia, he will be reunited with former Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith, who was selected with the 30th overall pick, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, taken in Round 4.

The first receiver selected in this year's draft, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 to Seahawks) was also the first wideout to sign his rookie contract. While he was hurt for the majority of his final season at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba went down in Buckeye lore after catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Smith-Njigba now joins a Seahawks offense that also includes veteran wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Bijan Robinson (No. 8 to Falcons) agreed to terms on a four-year, $21.96 million deal that is fully guaranteed, according to NFL Media. The first running back taken in the draft, Robinson is joining a re-vamped Falcons roster that also includes veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Jessie Bates III along with former first-round picks Bud Dupree, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

The first offensive lineman drafted, Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 to Cardinals) is also the first O-linemen to sign his rookie contract. After blocking for C.J. Stroud in Columbus, Johnson will now protect Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Mazi Smith (No. 26 to Cowboys) signed his rookie contract Thursday, per ESPN. The former Michigan defensive tackle, along with the rest of Dallas' draft picks, signed their deals ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend.

The second wide receiver drafted, TCU's Quentin Johnston (No. 21 to the Chargers) signed his fully guaranteed, four-year rookie deal worth $14.188 million, per NBC Channel 2 in Houston. Johnston now joins a loaded wide receiver core of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a potent offense with quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Myles Murphy (No. 28 to the Bengals) signed his rookie contract Friday, per NFL Media. The former Clemson defensive end will report to rookie minicamp this weekend.