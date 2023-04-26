The 2023 NFL Draft is now just hours away. There remains intrigue about what will happen at or near the top of the draft, but just as interesting is what could happen later.

We have learned by now to expect the unexpected when it comes to the draft, and the toughest thing to predict is always which teams will try move up, down, or out of the first round entirely. In the space below, we're going to give that a shot by taking a look at the teams that have been rumored to be interested in doing one or the other, and trying to pinpoint which of those scenarios makes the most sense given the respective histories of those teams and what selections they're armed with this year.

Most like to trade into (or trade up in) Round 1

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have no first-round pick at the moment, as it was forfeited due to the Tom Brady/Sean Payton tampering investigation

Tennessee Titans: Tennessee owns the No. 11 overall pick, and could be interested in moving up to grab its quarterback of choice. It's also possible that the top QBs are already off the board by the time the Titans come on the clock at 11, and the Titans try to move back up from the top of the second into the latter half of the first round later, after selecting a different player with their own first-round pick.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have two first-round picks (Nos. 5 and 20), as well as a pick early in the second round (No. 37). John Schneider loves making draft-day trades, and he has the ability to move any which way he chooses on Thursday night. The Seahawks could try to make a move up to No. 2 or 3 to land a quarterback. They could try to move down from 20 and out of the first round. They could make each of their first two picks and try to get back into the latter part of the first round for a third Day 1 selection. Pretty much anything seems to be on the table.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders were reportedly very interested in moving up to No. 1 before the Carolina Panthers made their trade to land the top pick. Might Las Vegas be the team that leapfrogs the Colts to land Arizona's pick at No. 3? If not, would the Raiders potentially be in the Hendon Hooker business later in the first round, adding a Day 2 pick and something else to jump back into Day 1 and ensure themselves the fifth-year option on a quarterback?

Minnesota Vikings: Speaking of teams interested in moving up, there's been a ton of noise about the Vikings looking to do so, perhaps as high as No. 2 or 3. That would almost surely be with a quarterback in their sights. However, I'm of the mind that the Vikings could just as easily go in the other direction. Speaking of which...

Most likely to trade out of Round 1

