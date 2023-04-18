The NFL draft is the most important event of the NFL offseason. This is where real teams are built. You hit on that star quarterback? Your Super Bowl window opens up in a big way. Hit on that star wideout? You're now a division champion. Put together a talented class from top to bottom? You shock the NFL world and make the postseason. That's what the Seattle Seahawks did last year.

All 32 general managers will be faced with dozens of questions during this three-day event. Apart from the actual selections, you also have to consider trade offers, and whether you want to move up or down the board for certain prospects. When it comes to the first round, some teams will have easy decisions to make, while others will have tough ones.

There's a lot of smoke around this time of year -- especially when it comes to the top of the draft order. Let's talk about five teams that have some easy decisions to make in the first round. We will go in numerical order, starting with the Houston Texans at No. 2 overall.

Houston Texans, No. 2 overall

The Carolina Panthers have a tough decision to make at No. 1 overall. The Texans on the other hand do not. You've probably noticed a flurry of reports indicating Houston could pass on a quarterback if the one the Texans want doesn't fall to them. I think that's bunk. For one, the Texans need a franchise quarterback. Also, there's a huge difference between selecting No. 2 overall and No. 3 or No. 4 overall in this draft.

Maybe there's not a consensus No. 1 quarterback in this class, but it appears there is a consensus top two quarterbacks. Bryce Young brings plenty of star power to the table, and he thrived in a pro-style offense at Alabama. He's awesome when it comes to improvising, and has been the best quarterback under pressure in college football over the last two years. While Young threw an SEC-record 79 touchdowns over the last two seasons, he doesn't have the kind of frame teams desire.

C.J. Stroud on the other hand does, and is probably the most "polished" quarterback in this class. His Ohio State offense was No. 1 in the FBS in points per game (45.0) and yards per game (526.0) over the past two seasons.

In my opinion, having to decide between Anthony Richardson and Will Levis is a much tougher decision than deciding between Stroud/Young, Richardson and Levis. You need a franchise quarterback. Take the one the Panthers pass on. Who knows, maybe the one that falls to No. 2 is the quarterback the Texans prefer.

Arizona Cardinals, No. 3 overall

The Cardinals are expected to trade down with a quarterback-needy team, and six teams have reportedly reached out to them about a potential deal. With Arizona not needing a quarterback and facing a rebuild, trading down for extra draft ammunition is the easy decision.

In the scenario where Arizona feels as though it is not getting a good deal to trade down or if the market falls apart for whatever reason, new general manager Monti Ossenfort should draft Alabama's Will Anderson. He is seen as the No. 1 overall prospect in this class, and someone I bet new head coach Jonathan Gannon would love. The two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year has been one of the best defenders in college football, and recorded the most sacks (34.5), tackles for loss (58.5) pressures (207) and QB hits (71) in the FBS over the past three seasons.

Indianapolis Colts, No. 4 overall

Colts owner Jim Irsay laid out Indy's options at No. 4 overall on Twitter earlier this week. He said the Colts could stay at No. 4 and draft a quarterback, trade up and draft a quarterback or trade down. Whatever route they decide to go, one thing is clear: The Colts need to draft a quarterback.

Drafting a quarterback is the easy decision, but how and where is a little more unclear. At No. 4, the Colts are guaranteed one of the top four quarterbacks in this class, but not having the pick of the litter isn't ideal. Being jumped by the Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans at No. 3 would be tough, but the Colts have done their homework on all of the top quarterbacks in this class.

The bottom line is Indy needs to draft its quarterback of the future. How the Colts decide to attack this goal is up to Chris Ballard and Mr. Irsay.

Detroit Lions, No. 6 overall

At No. 6, the Lions should take the best defensive player available. The more quarterbacks taken in the top five, the better for Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook odds indicate the Lions are targeting a defensive back (-300 first drafted position). I think a cornerback at No. 6 overall is probably a bit rich, but a pass rusher or defensive lineman here would be perfect. Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson would be ideal. Jalen Carter is an interesting case to keep an eye on, too. He's undoubtedly one of the best players in the draft, but had to work through some off-field issues. Lions head coach Dan Campbell actually commented on Carter in cryptic fashion earlier this offseason.

"…talk about Carter, man; we talked to a teammate of his the other day and, man, he told us some things we didn't know," via Lions Wire. "That nobody probably would've known. It was like, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"

At first glance, that quote looks bad. But maybe it's actually a good thing. Maybe whatever that teammate told Campbell about Carter answered some questions about the young star from Georgia. Lions, take a defensive stud at No. 6 overall if you aren't blown away by a trade offer.

New York Jets, No. 13 overall

Take an offensive lineman. Sure, it's chalky. It seems like 90 percent of mocks have the Jets taking an offensive lineman, but that's for good reason. It's one of New York's clear positional needs, and with Aaron Rodgers on the way (hopefully), keeping him on his feet and giving him time to throw is paramount.

Mekhi Becton has played in just one game over the last two seasons and Duane Brown turns 38 in August. Paris Johnson Jr. or Broderick Jones would be automatic upgrades at tackle. Keep an eye on Darnell Wright too. Some believe he's one of the best players in this entire class.