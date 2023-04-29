Two picks down for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft, two Michigan Wolverines at positions of need. First, it was defensive tackle Mazi Smith at the 26th overall pick on Thursday. On Friday, it was tight end Luke Schoonmaker with their second-round selection, the 58th overall pick.

The Cowboys offense has always possessed reliable pass-catchers at the tight end spot when it's really been humming, whether it was Jay Novacek in the 1990s, Jason Witten in the 2000s and 2010s and Dalton Schultz in the 2020s. With Schultz's departure to the Houston Texans on a one-year, $6.3 million deal in free agency, the Cowboys were left with 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson (19 catches, 174 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in career), 2022 undrafted free agent Peyton Hendershot (11 catches, 103 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in career), and 25-year-old Sean McKeon (two catches and 11 receiving yards in career) at the tight end position.

Given that state of their tight end room, Schoonmaker comes off the board, making him the fifth player at his position selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. The selection makes him the Cowboys' highest-drafted tight end since Gavin Escobar went 47th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He set or tied numerous career-highs during his senior season with the Wolverines with 35 receptions, 418 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in an offense built around grounding Big Ten opponents into submission with their run game. Schoonmaker can create separation on his routes and he has a vise-like grip when securing the football. However, he's not much of a threat after the catch. Jerry Jones can now check the box on the tight end position, but the pick likely stands as a bit of a reach given the player chosen.

NFL Draft grade: C-

"Strong hands. Not a YAC type whatsoever and only broke out at the end of a long career. Fun player who fills a need, but this is too early." -- Chris Trapasso

Luke Schoonmaker draft profile

Age: 24

24 Hometown : Hamden, CT

: Hamden, CT CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 162 overall | No. 10 TE | 75.31 rating (Chance to start)

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Luke Schoonmaker is a tight end with one season of quality production with impressive athleticism off the line and in his routes. He has minimal YAC capabilities and really gets after it as a blocker, both in-line and in space.

Strengths:

Explosive off the line

Quality route runner who can separate

Reliable hands, even to make the difficult grab

Awesome blocker, in-line and out in space, powerful and athletic

Weaknesses:

One year of legitimate production

Older prospect

Minimal YAC talent

