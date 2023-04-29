Shortly after being signed by the Steelers, Nate Herbig didn't waste any time lobbying for his new team to draft his younger brother, former Wisconsin pass-rusher Nick Herbig.

During his introductory press conference, the Steelers' new offensive lineman raved about his younger brother, who during his final two seasons in Madison collected 20 sacks, four forced fumbles and 30 tackles for loss.

"It's over already. I came in the building screaming it like, 'Come on, let's get him here.' Nick Herbig, stud, absolute stud," Nate Herbig said of his younger brother, via KHON. "I should be his agent."

The Steelers listened, selecting the younger Herbig in the fourth round (132nd pick) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh acquired the pick after trading back 13 spots in the third round.

"Really like his pass-rush ability, really like his competitiveness," Pittsburgh outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin said of Herbig. "His toughness is on tape. I think you see it, it's very evident. I'm very excited to get to work with him."

Herbig is the second Wisconsin defender the Steelers have drafted over the last two days. They selected defensive lineman Keeanu Benton with the 49th overall pick.

"I think they do a good job," Martin said of Wisconsin's defense. "I think they do a lot of things we do on defense, too. I just think they're smart. They know what they're looking for on the recruiting trail, and I think it's attractive for us."

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Herbig was tabbed by CBS Sports as the 146h best prospect and 19th best pass-rusher in this year's draft. Herbig appears to be a good fit for the Steelers, who were looking for a pass-rushing specialist to back up starters Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

Speaking of Watt, the former Defensive Player of the Year is also a product of Wisconsin who also faced doubters coming out of college. Watt's injury history at Wisconsin, along with his relative inexperience at outside linebacker, led some to doubt whether he would be a highly productive player at the next level. Watt has obviously quelled such thoughts after being named to the Pro Bowl in five of his first six seasons.

Watt and Nick Herbig already have a rapport with one another, as the two were seen working together during Wisconsin's recent Pro Day.

Herbig's size and lack of reps in pass coverage are among the reasons why Herbig isn't ranked higher among his peers. While he is not projected to be an immediate starter, Herbig could thrive as a situational player on defense while finding a role on special teams.

It's no secret that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin likes bloodlines. Last year, the Steelers drafted tight end/fullback Connor Heyward, the younger brother of perennial Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. Pittsburgh also employs brothers T.J. and Derek Watt. They recently had another brotherly duo on the roster in Trey and Terrell Edmunds.

While he hasn't talked to Nate since the Steelers drafted his brother, Martin could tell what being drafted by Pittsburgh meant to the younger Herbig.

"Nick was crying on the phone," Martin said. "I guarantee mom, dad, Nate, everybody's excited about this."