Pittsburgh landed a good player after trading back 13 spots on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 93rd pick, the Steelers selected former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, a bruising blocker who should aid the Steelers' rushing attack for years to come.

Draft grade: A-

Tall, thick, young ultra-powerful TE. Will be the 6th OL when he's on the field. That good of a blocker. Low-volume receiver in college but flashed bulldozer YAC talent and has an enormous catch radius though there are some drops on film. All-Pro upside. -- Chris Trapasso

The 6-foot-7, 264-pound Washington was the 35th-best player in CBS Sports' prospect rankings. He caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns last season while helping the Bulldogs win their second consecutive national title. Medical concerns was the main reason why Washington slipped to the third round.

Washington will help open things up for Najee Harris and the Steelers' running game. He will also complement Pat Freiermuth, who has quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's best pass-catching tight ends.

The Steelers draft began with the selection of former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick. Pittsburgh traded its 120th pick to New England in order to move up three spots to select Jones.

Pittsburgh kicked off Day 2 of the draft by selecting former Penn State Joey Porter Jr. The son of former Steelers standout linebacker Joey Porter, the younger Porter joins a Steelers secondary that also features two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

With the 49th selection, Pittsburgh selected former Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. Benton is an ideal fit on the Steelers' defensive line alongside veterans Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. Benton was a solid run-stuffer as well as a formidable pass rusher at Wisconsin. He had 4.5 sacks, 36 tackles and 10 tackles for loss during his final season in Madison.

The Steelers have three more picks remaining in the draft. Pittsburgh acquired the 132nd pick after trading the 80th pick to the Carolina Panthers.