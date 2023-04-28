The Dallas Cowboys defense had a dominant 2022, ranking as one of the NFL's top-five scoring defenses (20.1 points per game allowed, fifth-best in the NFL. With their 26th overall pick, owner and general manager Jerry Jones gifted defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a player who could be the missing piece for his defense, a run-stuffing defensive tackle in Michigan's Mazi Smith. The Cowboys were the NFL's 12th-ranked total defense (330.2 total yards allowed) despite being the eighth-best pass defense (200.9 passing yards per game. Their run defense hampered them all year long, ranking 22nd on the ground (129.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The pick screams "needs-based" instead of "best player available" as players at potentially more impactful positions like edge rusher (Georgia's Nolan Smith and Clemson's Myles Murphy), cornerback (Penn State's Joey Porter Jr.) and tight end (Notre Dame's Michael Mayer) were also available to Dallas. Yes, starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is 31 years old and on a one-year contract, but after the Cowboys crushed free agency and have hit home runs on each of their last three first-round picks (Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith), Dallas had higher expectations for this pick. Although given the magic Quinn has worked on this defense the last two seasons, Smith could easily become a solid contributor sooner rather than later for the Silver and Blue.

NFL Draft grade: A

"Smith is another one of my favorite players. He's a power player who can hold up against the run, but I think he will be a better pass rusher than people expect. He just needs to keep his weight in check." -- Pete Prisco

Mazi Smith draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Grand Rapids, Michigan

: Grand Rapids, Michigan CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 50 overall | No. 5 DL | 84.13 rating (Long-term starter)

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Mazi Smith is one of the most athletic NTs to enter the NFL in a while. Not compact, but tall and wide. His flashes of pass-rush ability are outstanding; push-pull, arm over, straight bull rush all very solid, although he's not a bulldozer pushing the pocket. His leverage isn't great. He does adequate planting roots against doubles teams, but it's not a specialty. His run-stopping is mostly contingent upon him using his athleticism to get to the ball. He's not a tremendous block-shedder right now. However, he tracks down RBs very well for being a large NT. He won't be an every-down player in the NFL, but his physical profile and pass-rushing refinement make him a fun NT prospect.

Strengths

Tall, thick frame; unique for the NT spot

Veteran-caliber pass-rush moves to win up the field

Has the athleticism to get to RBs in close quarters, and has a large tackling radius

Weaknesses

Could get a tick stronger

Leverage is very high for an inside rusher, which saps his power

Not a tremendous block-shedder

Combine Results

Bench Press: 34 reps

College accolades