Patrick Mahomes wanted the Kansas City Chiefs to be called the Super Bowl champions when the 2023 NFL Draft was coming to Kansas City. While Mahomes and the Chiefs had those plans come to fruition, that doesn't mean the franchise will actually make its pick at the end of the first round.

The Chiefs may be hosting the 2023 NFL Draft, yet general manager Brett Veach isn't married toward picking at No. 31 overall. If the Chiefs get an offer they like, general manager Brett Veach isn't afraid to trade down.

"I don't think it would be hard at all. I know it was a lot of joking about [Chiefs chairman and CEO] Clark [Hunt] saying, 'You can't trade a pick' and listen, maybe there was some truth to it," Veach laughed. "But I think that applied more in the offseason or last summer – you know, we're here now.

"So I think a trade down is a part of the draft and it gives people more of a reason to come back on Friday and see us do even more work. I think we're at the party now, so it's all up in the air and I think anything's a possibility."

Of course, the Chiefs can pick at No. 31 if they have a player on their board they can't pass up. Teams will give a premium to get back into the first round and get that fifth-year player option for a player they covet, which the Chiefs can take advantage of by acquiring more picks.

The Chiefs have 10 picks in this draft, including one in each of the first three rounds and seven total on Day 3 (two in the fourth, two in the sixth, and two in the seventh). If Kansas City wishes, it can add additional capital on Day 2 of the draft or future draft capital for 2024 -- a draft which the Chiefs have six picks (one in each of the first six founds).

Future draft inventory for Kansas City may be critical with the bulk years of Mahomes' contract kicking in. If Veach likes a player at No. 31, what's he coveting so Kansas City doesn't trade down?

"I think it's a good defensive back class," Veach said. "I think it's a lot of corners. I think it's -- every year you go to the combine and you have a group of guys in [Round] 1 and a group of guys in [Round] 2 and then usually they kind of work themselves up either higher on a tier or lower on a tier.

"And it seems like all those guys in that second wave of corners went to the combine and ran a 4.3. The numbers were crazy. These are all big, athletic, fast corners. I think it's a really good draft in the defensive back field (and) I think there's depth late in the linebacker position (and the) tight end class is good.

"There will be chances and opportunities to get guys in certain different rounds that make a lot of sense and (you can) get really good value on so we just have to be on point with our board like we have been in the past."