As many predicted, the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was very unpredictable. We saw the Houston Texans trade up to make picks back-to-back at No. 2 and No. 3 overall, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis fell out of the first round and two running backs were selected in the top 12!

Despite the narrative that the NFL does not care much about running backs anymore, this was the first time two running backs were selected before the first wide receiver was taken off the board since 2010. Bijan Robinson going No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons was something forecasted by a handful of mock drafts, but no one was expecting what happened at No. 12 overall.

After the Detroit Lions traded down with the Arizona Cardinals, they selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall. Earlier this week, NBC Sports reported that Gibbs was a player receiving some first-round buzz, but him being selected at No. 12 overall was shocking. So much so that it rocked Gibbs himself!

Thursday night, Gibbs admitted to being "shocked" when the Lions called his phone early on opening night.

"Yeah, I thought like in the 20s because that's where it is usually for running backs," Gibbs said, via ESPN.

The Georgia Tech transfer ranked third in the SEC in scrimmage yards last season with 1,370, and while he may not be a "complete" back that will dominate in pass protection for example, Gibbs' ability as a pass catcher and his knack for making defenders miss is hard to ignore. Much like Robinson, Gibbs isn't a running back, he's a weapon.

With D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery on roster, saying it's surprising the Lions picked a running back at No. 12 overall is an understatement. But it's clear Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell believe Gibbs is a missing piece.

"I feel great," Gibbs said. "I didn't know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don't get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL Draft, but it was pretty shocking to me.

"But I'm grateful for the city of Detroit."