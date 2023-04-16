Always a showman, Colts owner Jim Irsay drummed up interest about his team's options in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts own the No. 4 overall pick and, according to Irsay, are open to anything as far as what they may do with the pick.

"For the '23 draft, we have many options," Irsay tweeted Sunday afternoon, 11 days before the Colts are on the clock. "With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB -- or trade up and take a QB -- OR trade down and MAYBe take a QB -- or NOT.

"All options are on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!"

Irsay's tweet also included pictures of the top four quarterback prospects in the draft: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis.

While they could trade back, a more logical scenario is the Colts either staying put or trading up to get the No. 3 overall pick, which is currently owned by the Arizona Cardinals. Given the fact that the Cardinals don't need a quarterback, it's likely that Arizona would be willing to trade with the Colts, who are once again in the market for one.

Half of our six CBS Sports NFL Draft experts currently have the Colts selecting Levis, the former Kentucky standout who possess the ideal size (6-3 and 220 pounds) and arm strength for an NFL quarterback. While Levis may be the most physically gifted of the four quarterbacks, his penchant for turnovers in college (he had 25 interceptions and 17 fumbles) is a red flag.

Two of our experts have the Colts taking Richardson, who grew up trying to pattern his game off of former NFL MVP Cam Newton. Like Newton did at Auburn dozen years earlier, Richardson made plays with his arms and with his legs during his final season in college. He had 26 total touchdowns last fall that included nine rushing scores. Richard's questionable accuracy, however, is one of the reasons why he isn't expected to be selected ahead of Stroud or Young.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Anything is possible, but it appears that the Colts will end up with either Levis or Richardson when the first round is said and done. But as Irsay alluded to, the Colts are keeping an open mind as far as what they will do with the No. 4 overall pick.

It's worth noting that the Colts do currently have veterans Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles on their roster, so it's not necessarily imperative that they draft a quarterback with their first pick. But given Irsay's desire to see his team return to the NFL's upper quartile (his words), it's more than likely that the Colts use the pick to acquire who they hope is their next franchise quarterback.