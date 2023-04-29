The New England Patriots selected Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White in Round 2 with the No. 46 overall pick, the team's second player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was hard to ignore what looked like a negative reaction from White to being picked by head coach Bill Belichick and Co.

After former Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer read the pick, the broadcast cut to a view of White and his family at home. White's face did not look thrilled and he did not crack a smile or show a positive reaction.

Here is a look at the reaction:

Just because he was not jumping up and down does not necessarily mean White is upset to be joining the Pats, however. Maybe he was mad about falling lower in the draft than he felt he should be, or maybe, like his new coach, he is not one to show emotions.

Whatever the reason for the reaction, White is giving Belichick a run for his money when it comes to the grimace and glare. During training camp the two should have a scowl competition to see who reigns supreme.

White addressed the now viral video, explaining that it's just how he is: calm, cool and collected.

"I haven't checked my phone. I'm sure you all saw on TV, but I'm a pretty chill person. I haven't even talked to my family yet," he said.

Additional footage of the "fam cam" shows more of a reaction from White and his family, with the second round pick looking a bit emotional and taking it all in.

White's response after getting drafted gave the opposite energy than the actual moment he was drafted. He says he feels like his personality "mixes well" with the Patriots.

"I'm a pretty big business person. I'm not to into the glitz and glamor of football. I want to win," he said, which sounds like something Belichick has preached to his team for decades.

Not being "into the glitz and glamor" is how Belichick lives his life.

White being all business and not giving into the fanfare adds up to his demeanor on night two and his focus on getting started and winning may be so strong that a celebration was overruled at first.

The 24-year-old had high praise his new team, saying, "I'm very excited to get into the Patriots' organization, for sure. Just what they bring to the table, I'm looking forward to working with the whole organization ... They do a really good job developing their players...I feel like there's no better situation I can go in to."