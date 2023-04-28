The only thing better than being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft is being welcomed by your team with legendary players from the franchise. During Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama at No. 12 overall and linebacker Jack Campbell from Iowa at No. 18.

The two newest Lions were greeted by Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders.

The Lions twitter account posted a photo of the four former and current players, writing, "A legendary welcoming committee for the newest [Lions]."

Not a bad way to start your career in Detroit.

Sanders and Johnson have a lot they could offer the rising rookies, from their leadership abilities to how they elevated their play as their careers went on.

Sanders played for the Lions his entire career, from 1989 to 1998. He is one of the greatest running backs of all time, if not the greatest, with 10 1,000-yard rushing seasons, eight All-Pro selections, an NFL MVP award, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, a Rookie of the Year award along with numerous NFL records, to name a few of his accomplishments.

Johnson was also a Lion for his entire career spanning from 2007 to 2015, retiring with 731 receptions for 11,619 and 83 receiving touchdowns. His resume includes being a three-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler and he holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964 and the most consecutive 100-yard receiving games with eight.

Gibbs was the second running back taken in the draft, marking the first time since 2010 that two running backs were selected before a wide receiver. Detroit choosing Gibbs that early surprised and confused a lot of people. It was also surprising that a linebacker went when he did.