Just about two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft kicking off is the worst time for any of this year's prospects to suffer an injury, let alone a major one. Unfortunately for Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson, that's his situation right now. Jefferson suffered injuries that call for multiple surgeries after he was part of a multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama, according to an ESPN report citing Jefferson's agent.

Jefferson measured at 6-foot-4, 199 pounds with a 4.56 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine. His athletic testing plus a senior year in which he recorded 810 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns on 51 catches positioned him as a potential Day 3 draft selection. Jefferson scored 29 total touchdowns in his college career.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Now, it appears that Jefferson may have to latch on to an NFL team as undrafted free agent given the severity of his injuries.