We are just under two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and more draft props are becoming available at Caesars Sportsbook. One of the props that has been up for some time now is the player that will be selected No. 1 overall in the draft. We've seen some major movement with this prop, with another surprise recently.

Over at Caesars one week ago, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young surpassed Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the first overall pick in the draft. At that time, Young was listed at -130, while Stroud was +100. Just a week prior, Stroud was around -250 to be the first player off the board.

This week, Young saw another huge jump. The Alabama signal-caller is -1000 to go No. 1 overall, while Stroud is now +600!

Young was the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall earlier this offseason, even with the understanding that the Chicago Bears would likely trade the top pick. When the Carolina Panthers struck a deal with Chicago for the pick, however, Stroud's odds to be selected No. 1 overall shot up.

The Panthers reportedly made the trade up the board without a specific quarterback in mind, and reportedly were/are open to dealing the pick again. Last month, ESPN reported that Carolina had narrowed its choices down to Stroud and Young.

Young recorded the second-most passing touchdowns in a two-year span in SEC history with 79. He has all the makings of a star -- minus his frame. The Alabama product is 5-foot-10 and just a hair over 200 pounds. It's something that has given teams pause when it comes to him as a prospect. Stroud on the other hand is 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds. He is probably the most "polished" quarterback when it comes to this group, but will he have the best career when it's all said and done? That's for the Panthers to decide.