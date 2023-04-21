The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and things are really ramping up. When we say "things," we mean mock draft movement as well as line movement in Vegas, as both journalists and fans attempt to navigate through the smoke all 32 NFL teams are putting out.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers over at Caesars Sportsbook -- though some believe it's a smokescreen -- so one has to assume that Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is on his way to the Houston Texans at No. 2, right? Not exactly.

There have been reports about the Texans potentially passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall, or even trading the pick away. It's that first scenario that seemed to be gaining some steam on Tuesday as Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. became the favorite to come off the board at No. 2 overall. The switch came after Kentucky quarterback Will Levis briefly stood as the favorite with the second pick on Tuesday morning -- but on Friday things have changed again, with Levis back as the favorite.

Check out how these odds have changed over the past five days.

Player Current odds Tuesday afternoon odds Tuesday morning odds Sunday odds Will Levis, QB +220 +270 +180 +1000 Tyree Wilson, EDGE +230 +350 +350 +1000 Will Anderson Jr., EDGE +230 +150 +350 +170 C.J. Stroud, QB +320 +260 +250 +170 Bryce Young, QB +850 +850 +700 +400 Anthony Richardson, QB +1000 +2000 +1400 +200

One thing to keep in mind is that these are the odds for the No. 2 overall pick -- not necessarily "who the Texans will draft." If Houston opts to not take a quarterback at No. 2, Wilson or Anderson would be in play, but they also could put the pick up for sale for teams looking to take a QB, which would further send these odds into a tizzy.

No matter if it's Levis or Wilson or Anderson, one has to wonder if a Stroud fall is imminent. The Ohio State product was the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall once the Panthers acquired the top pick from the Chicago Bears, but now, he's not favored to go No. 1 or No. 2 overall. In fact, he's not even the clear favorite to go No. 3, a spot where his odds are tied with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (+225).

These odds are fluid, and sure to change again. But whatever Vegas caught wind of on Monday night is pretty notable.