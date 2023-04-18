The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and things are really ramping up. When we say "things," we mean mock draft movement as well as line movement in Vegas, as both journalists and fans attempt to navigate through the smoke all 32 NFL teams are putting out.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers over at Caesars Sportsbook, so one has to assume that Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is on his way to the Houston Texans at No. 2, right? Not exactly.

There have been reports about the Texans potentially passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall, or even trading the pick away. But how oddsmakers view the No. 2 pick right now would shock anyone. As of Tuesday, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is the new favorite to go second overall.

Check out how these odds have changed over the past three days.

Player Current Odds Odds on Sunday QB Will Levis +180 +1000 QB C.J. Stroud +250 +170 EDGE Tyree Wilson +350 +1000 EDGE Will Anderson Jr. +350 +170 QB Bryce Young +700 +400 QB Anthony Richardson +1400 +2000

One thing to keep in mind is that these are the odds for the No. 2 overall pick -- not necessarily "who the Texans will draft." Maybe oddsmakers are anticipating a team that loves Levis will trade up to No. 2, or maybe they view Houston as that team.

Apart from the surprise of Levis being favored to go No. 2 overall, one has to wonder if a Stroud fall is imminent. The Ohio State product was the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall once the Panthers acquired the top pick from the Chicago Bears, but now, he's not favored to go No. 1 or No. 2 overall. In fact, he's not even the clear favorite to go No. 3, a spot where his odds are tied with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (+225).

These odds are fluid, and sure to change again. But whatever Vegas caught wind of on Monday night is pretty notable.