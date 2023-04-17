Whoever told you that there was an NFL offseason completely lied. Between free agency and the draft, there's never any shortage of the kind of NFL news we all crave. In fact, you can even make money in the NFL offseason.
The NFL draft has evolved into a primetime television spectacle enjoyed by millions. It also has become a legitimate gambling event. There are many different ways to bet the NFL draft, and we are going to cover all of them.
Below, we are going to list pick props, positional props and Over/Under draft position props for certain players -- all coming from Caesars Sportsbook. Not every option will be listed, but we will list those with the shortest odds. At the bottom, we also will list five of our favorite props to consider betting.
**NOTE: These odds are fluid. They can change every day. These are the odds and props as of April 16.**
NFL draft pick props
First overall pick
QB Bryce Young (-370)
QB C.J. Stroud (+280)
QB Anthony Richardson (+1200)
QB Will Levis (+2500)
Second overall pick
QB C.J. Stroud (+170)
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+170)
QB Bryce Young (+400)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+1000)
QB Will Levis (+1000)
QB Anthony Richardson (+2000)
Third overall pick
QB Anthony Richardson (+180)
QB C.J. Stroud (+220)
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+275)
QB Will Levis (+650)
DL Jalen Carter (+2500)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+2500)
Fourth overall pick
QB Will Levis (+140)
QB Anthony Richardson (+240)
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+325)
QB C.J. Stroud (+750)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+3000)
DL Jalen Carter (+3000)
Fifth overall pick
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+180)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+180)
QB Anthony Richardson (+650)
DL Jalen Carter (+800)
QB Will Levis (+1400)
CB Christian Gonzalez (+1800)
Sixth overall pick
CB Devon Witherspoon (+105)
DL Jalen Carter (+400)
CB Christian Gonzalez (+400)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+500)
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+1600)
QB Anthony Richardson (+2200)
Seventh overall pick
CB Christian Gonzalez (+250)
CB Devon Witherspoon (+350)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+650)
OL Paris Johnson Jr. (+650)
OL Peter Skoronski (+650)
QB Will Levis (+800)
NFL draft position props
First drafted defensive player
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (-450)
DL Jalen Carter (+500)
EDGE Tyree Wilson (+550)
CB Devon Witherspoon (+1200)
CB Christian Gonzalez (+2000)
EDGE Lukas Van Ness (+2500)
First drafted cornerback
Devon Witherspoon (-225)
Christian Gonzalez (+170)
Joey Porter Jr. (+2000)
First drafted wide receiver
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-250)
Zay Flowers (+360)
Quentin Johnston (+650)
Jordan Addison (+650)
Jalin Hyatt (+2500)
First drafted linebacker
Drew Sanders (+120)
Jack Campbell (+160)
Trenton Simpson (+350)
First drafted offensive lineman
Paris Johnson Jr. (-110)
Peter Skoronski (+100)
Broderick Jones (+550)
Darnell Wright (+650)
First drafted tight end
Dalton Kincaid (-180)
Michael Mayer (+150)
Darnell Washington (+450)
Luke Musgrave (+2500)
Total offensive players drafted in first round
Over 16.5 (-130)
Under 16.5 (+100)
Total defensive players drafted in first round
Over 14.5 (+100)
Under 14.5 (-130)
Total running backs drafted in first round
Over 1.5 (+250)
Under 1.5 (-325)
Total offensive linemen drafted in first round
Over 5.5 (-225)
Under 5.5 (+175)
Total wide receivers drafted in first round
Over 4.5 (+350)
Under 4.5 (-500)
Total quarterbacks drafted in first round
Over 4.5 (+100)
Under 4.5 (-130)
Total tight ends drafted in first round
Over 2.5 (+190)
Under 2.5 (-250)
Player draft position Over/Unders
EDGE Lukas Van Ness
Over 10.5 (-225)
Under 10.5 (+175)
WR Zay Flowers
Over 22.5 (+160)
Under 22.5 (-190)
EDGE Nolan Smith
Over 14.5 (+140)
Under 14.5 (-170)
OL Peter Skoronski
Over 10.5 (+120)
Under 10.5 (-150)
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Over 12.5 (-230)
Under 12.5 (+185)
OL Paris Johnson Jr.
Over 10.5 (-165)
Under 10.5 (+135)
OL Broderick Jones
Over 13.5 (+125)
Under 13.5 (-155)
CB Joey Porter Jr.
Over 16.5 (-155)
Under 16.5 (+125)
WR Quentin Johnston
Over 26.5 (-160)
Under 26.5 (+130)
EDGE Tyree Wilson
Over 6.5 (+110)
Under 6.5 (-140)
CB Devon Witherspoon
Over 7.5 (+145)
Under 7.5 (-180)
OL Darnell Wright
Over 15.5 (+120)
Under 15.5 (-150)
QB Anthony Richardson
Over 4.5 (-190)
Under 4.5 (+160)
CB Christian Gonzalez
Over 8.5 (-160)
Under 8.5 (+130)
RB Bijan Robinson
Over 15.5 (+165)
Under 15.5 (-200)
DL Jalen Carter
Over 6.5 (-160)
Under 6.5 (+130)
EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
Over 3.5 (-115)
Under 3.5 (-115)
QB Will Levis
Over 6.5 (+190)
Under 6.5 (-230)
Team specific props
Tennessee Titans first drafted position
OL (-110)
QB (+110)
WR (+800)
DL/EDGE (+1000)
DB (+1600)
RB (+2500)
Las Vegas Raiders first drafted position
QB (+170)
DB (+180)
OL (+250)
DL/EDGE (+375)
WR (+2000)
TE (+5000)
Los Angeles Chargers first drafted position
WR (+140)
TE (+275)
DL/EDGE (+320)
RB (+600)
DB (+700)
OL (+1200)
New York Giants first drafted position
WR (+100)
DB (+200)
OL (+420)
DL/EDGE (+800)
LB (+1100)
QB (+1600)
Baltimore Ravens first drafted position
DB (+125)
WR (+160)
DL/EDGE (+550)
QB (+600)
RB (+1600)
OL (+1600)
Cincinnati Bengals first drafted position
TE (+130)
DB (+280)
OL (+375)
RB (+550)
DL/EDGE (+800)
WR (+1200)
Detroit Lions first drafted position
DB (-250)
DL/EDGE (+150)
RB (+800)
QB (+1200)
OL (+2000)
TE (+6000)
Green Bay Packers first drafted position
TE (+190)
DL/EDGE (+250)
WR (+325)
OL (+350)
DB (+900)
QB (+3000)
Atlanta Falcons first drafted position
DL/EDGE (-200)
RB (+350)
DB (+650)
WR (+1000)
OL (+1100)
QB (+1200)
Minnesota Vikings first drafted position
DB (+190)
WR (+190)
QB (+400)
DL/EDGE (+650)
OL (+1000)
LB (+1400)
Pittsburgh Steelers first drafted position
DB (+100)
OL (+150)
DL/EDGE (+350)
WR (+1600)
TE (+2500)
RB (+3000)
Jacksonville Jaguars first drafted position
DB (+150)
DL/EDGE (+250)
OL (+300)
TE (+400)
WR (+1600)
LB (+1600)
Seattle Seahawks first drafted position
DL/EDGE (-200)
QB (+250)
DB (+600)
OL (+1400)
WR (+2000)
TE (+7500)
Buffalo Bills first drafted position
WR (+190)
OL (+230)
DL/EDGE (+450)
LB (+500)
RB (+650)
DB (+1200)
New York Jets first drafted position
OL (-300)
DL/EDGE (+250)
WR (+1400)
DB (+2000)
TE (+3000)
QB (+4000)
Kansas City Chiefs first drafted position
DL/EDGE (+150)
OL (+190)
WR (+190)
DB (+1200)
TE (+1800)
LB (+2000)
Dallas Cowboys first drafted position
TE (+200)
DL/EDGE (+200)
WR (+500)
OL (+550)
RB (+550)
DB (+1000)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers first drafted position
OL (+150)
DL/EDGE (+300)
DB (+450)
QB (+600)
WR (+750)
TE (+1200)
Chicago Bears first drafted position
OL (-170)
DL/EDGE (+175)
DB (+700)
WR (+1000)
RB (+2000)
TE (+5000)
New England Patriots first drafted position
WR (+190)
OL (+200)
DB (+250)
QB (+1000)
DL/EDGE (+1000)
LB (+1500)
Washington Commanders first drafted position
DB (+120)
OL (+250)
TE (+550)
RB (+750)
DL/EDGE (+800)
QB (+1200)
College conference props
Total ACC players drafted in the first round
Over 3.5 (-170)
Under 3.5 (+140)
Total SEC players drafted in the first round
Over 10.5 (-180)
Under 10.5 (+150)
Total Big Ten players drafted in the first round
Over 8.5 (-240)
Under 8.5 (+190)
Total Big 12 players drafted in the first round
Over 4.5 (+190)
Under 4.5 (-240)
Five bets to consider
Will Anderson Jr. draft position: Over 3.5 (-115)
While Anderson is CBS Sports' No. 1 prospect in this class, I like the Over here. I'm convinced the Houston Texans will take a quarterback at No. 2 overall despite recent reports that they may not, and then the Arizona Cardinals will have a great opportunity to trade down from No. 3 overall with a quarterback-needy team. That is expected, but I'm wise enough to understand it's not a guarantee. Still, four out of our six expert mock drafts have Anderson falling out of the top three. It's possible the first four players off the board are all quarterbacks.
Lions first drafted position: DL/EDGE (+150)
I guess oddsmakers believe the Lions could trade out of No. 6 overall. Additionally, Caesars believes it's more likely Detroit will take a defensive back with its first selection. At No. 6 overall, that would be very surprising. I think Anderson, Wilson and Carter are the players Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are looking at. With this prop at plus money, I'll take it.
Second overall pick: QB C.J. Stroud (+170)
Young is now the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Is that a smokescreen, or is that for real? If Carolina does take Young first, I believe Stroud will be a Houston Texan. He's arguably the most polished quarterback in this class, and the Texans need a new signal-caller. At +170, this is pretty good value.
Devon Witherspoon draft position: Over 7.5 (+145)
Witherspoon is probably my favorite player in this class, just from an entertainment perspective. He's talented and plays the game with aggression and passion. If you watch film on one player this draft cycle, let it be Witherspoon's.
Caesars believes Witherspoon will be the first cornerback off the board later this month, which is something I don't know if I agree with. I'm even less confident he goes before No. 7 overall. Sure, the Raiders need a cornerback, but they are a candidate to trade up for a quarterback or take a defensive lineman/pass rusher. If they decide to go cornerback, it's also possible they opt for Gonzalez. At +145, I like the Over here.
First drafted wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-250)
This is juicy, so I would find a way to parlay it with something else. You can't say -250 is "value," but I think this line could be -300 or even more. JSN appears to be the consensus No. 1 wideout in this class. In fact, he may be the only receiver selected on opening night.
Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, says in having calls around the league over the past couple weeks, he's gleaned that the NFL overall isn't nearly as high on this year's wide receiver class as the media/mock draft artists are. While there are four or five or even six wideouts going in the first round in most mock drafts, Nagy says he's spoken to numerous NFL teams that have just one prospect with a first-round grade. That player is Smith-Njigba.