Whoever told you that there was an NFL offseason completely lied. Between free agency and the draft, there's never any shortage of the kind of NFL news we all crave. In fact, you can even make money in the NFL offseason.

The NFL draft has evolved into a primetime television spectacle enjoyed by millions. It also has become a legitimate gambling event. There are many different ways to bet the NFL draft, and we are going to cover all of them.

Below, we are going to list pick props, positional props and Over/Under draft position props for certain players -- all coming from Caesars Sportsbook. Not every option will be listed, but we will list those with the shortest odds. At the bottom, we also will list five of our favorite props to consider betting.

**NOTE: These odds are fluid. They can change every day. These are the odds and props as of April 16.**

NFL draft pick props

First overall pick

QB Bryce Young (-370)

QB C.J. Stroud (+280)

QB Anthony Richardson (+1200)

QB Will Levis (+2500)

Second overall pick

QB C.J. Stroud (+170)

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+170)

QB Bryce Young (+400)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+1000)

QB Will Levis (+1000)

QB Anthony Richardson (+2000)

Third overall pick

QB Anthony Richardson (+180)

QB C.J. Stroud (+220)

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+275)

QB Will Levis (+650)

DL Jalen Carter (+2500)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+2500)

Fourth overall pick

QB Will Levis (+140)

QB Anthony Richardson (+240)

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+325)

QB C.J. Stroud (+750)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+3000)

DL Jalen Carter (+3000)

Fifth overall pick

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+180)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+180)

QB Anthony Richardson (+650)

DL Jalen Carter (+800)

QB Will Levis (+1400)

CB Christian Gonzalez (+1800)

Sixth overall pick

CB Devon Witherspoon (+105)

DL Jalen Carter (+400)

CB Christian Gonzalez (+400)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+500)

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+1600)

QB Anthony Richardson (+2200)

Seventh overall pick

CB Christian Gonzalez (+250)

CB Devon Witherspoon (+350)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+650)

OL Paris Johnson Jr. (+650)

OL Peter Skoronski (+650)

QB Will Levis (+800)

NFL draft position props

First drafted defensive player

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (-450)

DL Jalen Carter (+500)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+550)

CB Devon Witherspoon (+1200)

CB Christian Gonzalez (+2000)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness (+2500)

First drafted cornerback

Devon Witherspoon (-225)

Christian Gonzalez (+170)

Joey Porter Jr. (+2000)

First drafted wide receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-250)

Zay Flowers (+360)

Quentin Johnston (+650)

Jordan Addison (+650)

Jalin Hyatt (+2500)

First drafted linebacker

Drew Sanders (+120)

Jack Campbell (+160)

Trenton Simpson (+350)

First drafted offensive lineman

Paris Johnson Jr. (-110)

Peter Skoronski (+100)

Broderick Jones (+550)

Darnell Wright (+650)

First drafted tight end

Dalton Kincaid (-180)

Michael Mayer (+150)

Darnell Washington (+450)

Luke Musgrave (+2500)

Total offensive players drafted in first round

Over 16.5 (-130)

Under 16.5 (+100)

Total defensive players drafted in first round

Over 14.5 (+100)

Under 14.5 (-130)

Total running backs drafted in first round

Over 1.5 (+250)

Under 1.5 (-325)

Total offensive linemen drafted in first round

Over 5.5 (-225)

Under 5.5 (+175)

Total wide receivers drafted in first round

Over 4.5 (+350)

Under 4.5 (-500)

Total quarterbacks drafted in first round

Over 4.5 (+100)

Under 4.5 (-130)

Total tight ends drafted in first round

Over 2.5 (+190)

Under 2.5 (-250)

Player draft position Over/Unders

EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Over 10.5 (-225)

Under 10.5 (+175)

WR Zay Flowers

Over 22.5 (+160)

Under 22.5 (-190)

EDGE Nolan Smith

Over 14.5 (+140)

Under 14.5 (-170)

OL Peter Skoronski

Over 10.5 (+120)

Under 10.5 (-150)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Over 12.5 (-230)

Under 12.5 (+185)

OL Paris Johnson Jr.

Over 10.5 (-165)

Under 10.5 (+135)

OL Broderick Jones

Over 13.5 (+125)

Under 13.5 (-155)

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Over 16.5 (-155)

Under 16.5 (+125)

WR Quentin Johnston

Over 26.5 (-160)

Under 26.5 (+130)

EDGE Tyree Wilson

Over 6.5 (+110)

Under 6.5 (-140)

CB Devon Witherspoon

Over 7.5 (+145)

Under 7.5 (-180)

OL Darnell Wright

Over 15.5 (+120)

Under 15.5 (-150)

QB Anthony Richardson

Over 4.5 (-190)

Under 4.5 (+160)

CB Christian Gonzalez

Over 8.5 (-160)

Under 8.5 (+130)

RB Bijan Robinson

Over 15.5 (+165)

Under 15.5 (-200)

DL Jalen Carter

Over 6.5 (-160)

Under 6.5 (+130)

EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Over 3.5 (-115)

Under 3.5 (-115)

QB Will Levis

Over 6.5 (+190)

Under 6.5 (-230)

Team specific props

Tennessee Titans first drafted position

OL (-110)

QB (+110)

WR (+800)

DL/EDGE (+1000)

DB (+1600)

RB (+2500)

Las Vegas Raiders first drafted position

QB (+170)

DB (+180)

OL (+250)

DL/EDGE (+375)

WR (+2000)

TE (+5000)

Los Angeles Chargers first drafted position

WR (+140)

TE (+275)

DL/EDGE (+320)

RB (+600)

DB (+700)

OL (+1200)

New York Giants first drafted position

WR (+100)

DB (+200)

OL (+420)

DL/EDGE (+800)

LB (+1100)

QB (+1600)

Baltimore Ravens first drafted position

DB (+125)

WR (+160)

DL/EDGE (+550)

QB (+600)

RB (+1600)

OL (+1600)

Cincinnati Bengals first drafted position

TE (+130)

DB (+280)

OL (+375)

RB (+550)

DL/EDGE (+800)

WR (+1200)

Detroit Lions first drafted position

DB (-250)

DL/EDGE (+150)

RB (+800)

QB (+1200)

OL (+2000)

TE (+6000)

Green Bay Packers first drafted position

TE (+190)

DL/EDGE (+250)

WR (+325)

OL (+350)

DB (+900)

QB (+3000)

Atlanta Falcons first drafted position

DL/EDGE (-200)

RB (+350)

DB (+650)

WR (+1000)

OL (+1100)

QB (+1200)

Minnesota Vikings first drafted position

DB (+190)

WR (+190)

QB (+400)

DL/EDGE (+650)

OL (+1000)

LB (+1400)

Pittsburgh Steelers first drafted position

DB (+100)

OL (+150)

DL/EDGE (+350)

WR (+1600)

TE (+2500)

RB (+3000)

Jacksonville Jaguars first drafted position

DB (+150)

DL/EDGE (+250)

OL (+300)

TE (+400)

WR (+1600)

LB (+1600)

Seattle Seahawks first drafted position

DL/EDGE (-200)

QB (+250)

DB (+600)

OL (+1400)

WR (+2000)

TE (+7500)

Buffalo Bills first drafted position

WR (+190)

OL (+230)

DL/EDGE (+450)

LB (+500)

RB (+650)

DB (+1200)

New York Jets first drafted position

OL (-300)

DL/EDGE (+250)

WR (+1400)

DB (+2000)

TE (+3000)

QB (+4000)

Kansas City Chiefs first drafted position

DL/EDGE (+150)

OL (+190)

WR (+190)

DB (+1200)

TE (+1800)

LB (+2000)

Dallas Cowboys first drafted position

TE (+200)

DL/EDGE (+200)

WR (+500)

OL (+550)

RB (+550)

DB (+1000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first drafted position

OL (+150)

DL/EDGE (+300)

DB (+450)

QB (+600)

WR (+750)

TE (+1200)

Chicago Bears first drafted position

OL (-170)

DL/EDGE (+175)

DB (+700)

WR (+1000)

RB (+2000)

TE (+5000)

New England Patriots first drafted position

WR (+190)

OL (+200)

DB (+250)

QB (+1000)

DL/EDGE (+1000)

LB (+1500)

Washington Commanders first drafted position

DB (+120)

OL (+250)

TE (+550)

RB (+750)

DL/EDGE (+800)

QB (+1200)

College conference props

Total ACC players drafted in the first round

Over 3.5 (-170)

Under 3.5 (+140)

Total SEC players drafted in the first round

Over 10.5 (-180)

Under 10.5 (+150)

Total Big Ten players drafted in the first round

Over 8.5 (-240)

Under 8.5 (+190)

Total Big 12 players drafted in the first round

Over 4.5 (+190)

Under 4.5 (-240)

Five bets to consider

Will Anderson Jr. draft position: Over 3.5 (-115)

While Anderson is CBS Sports' No. 1 prospect in this class, I like the Over here. I'm convinced the Houston Texans will take a quarterback at No. 2 overall despite recent reports that they may not, and then the Arizona Cardinals will have a great opportunity to trade down from No. 3 overall with a quarterback-needy team. That is expected, but I'm wise enough to understand it's not a guarantee. Still, four out of our six expert mock drafts have Anderson falling out of the top three. It's possible the first four players off the board are all quarterbacks.

Lions first drafted position: DL/EDGE (+150)

I guess oddsmakers believe the Lions could trade out of No. 6 overall. Additionally, Caesars believes it's more likely Detroit will take a defensive back with its first selection. At No. 6 overall, that would be very surprising. I think Anderson, Wilson and Carter are the players Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are looking at. With this prop at plus money, I'll take it.

Second overall pick: QB C.J. Stroud (+170)

Young is now the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Is that a smokescreen, or is that for real? If Carolina does take Young first, I believe Stroud will be a Houston Texan. He's arguably the most polished quarterback in this class, and the Texans need a new signal-caller. At +170, this is pretty good value.

Devon Witherspoon draft position: Over 7.5 (+145)

Witherspoon is probably my favorite player in this class, just from an entertainment perspective. He's talented and plays the game with aggression and passion. If you watch film on one player this draft cycle, let it be Witherspoon's.

Caesars believes Witherspoon will be the first cornerback off the board later this month, which is something I don't know if I agree with. I'm even less confident he goes before No. 7 overall. Sure, the Raiders need a cornerback, but they are a candidate to trade up for a quarterback or take a defensive lineman/pass rusher. If they decide to go cornerback, it's also possible they opt for Gonzalez. At +145, I like the Over here.

First drafted wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-250)

This is juicy, so I would find a way to parlay it with something else. You can't say -250 is "value," but I think this line could be -300 or even more. JSN appears to be the consensus No. 1 wideout in this class. In fact, he may be the only receiver selected on opening night.

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, says in having calls around the league over the past couple weeks, he's gleaned that the NFL overall isn't nearly as high on this year's wide receiver class as the media/mock draft artists are. While there are four or five or even six wideouts going in the first round in most mock drafts, Nagy says he's spoken to numerous NFL teams that have just one prospect with a first-round grade. That player is Smith-Njigba.