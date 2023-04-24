The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City and runs through Saturday with 259 selections made over seven rounds. The three-day event offers plenty of ways to get action for NFL fans, with Caesars Sportsbook offering 2023 NFL Draft props such as the exact player to go in each of the top five picks, odds for several players to go in the top five or top 10, who will be the first player drafted at each position and more. So how will the NFL Draft 2023 play out, and which 2023 NFL Draft props should you be targeting?

The latest 2023 NFL Draft odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Bryce Young as the -1600 favorite (risk $1600 to win $100) to go No. 1 overall to the Panthers. However, there are a number of scenarios that could play out after Young comes off the board, and with so many ways to play, a little expert advice can go a long way. Before locking in any 2023 NFL Draft prop bets of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.



In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis.



This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. He also was ahead of the Trey Lance to 49ers prediction in 2021, giving it out at 3-1 on the Early Edge podcast.



Last year, White hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, the Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aiden Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140. He also hit on the Texans going defensive back first at +350 and anybody who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Draft and has revealed his five best prop bets and his five best long-shot prop plays. You can only see White's NFL Draft 2023 prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2023 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Take Michael Mayer Under 23.5 (drafted 23rd overall or earlier) on Thursday for a -120 (risk $120 to win $100) payout. The former five-star recruit from Kentucky earned his way into the lineup at Notre Dame quickly, catching 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021.

Mayer followed that up with 71 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore and then had 67 catches for 809 yards and nine scores in 2022. The consensus All-American left early for the 2023 NFL Draft and now he been deemed as the top tight end prospect available on 2023 NFL Draft boards. Even with depth at the position, White expects interest for Mayer to start up in the teens and is confidently playing Under 23.5 for overall pick position.

"Mayer's window likely starts at No. 15 with Green Bay, and I could also see him being in play for teams like the Commanders, Lions, Seahawks and Chargers before we get to this number, depending on how the draft boards of each shake out on draft night," White said. "He's the clear favorite to be the first tight end off the board, and I think the circumstances around this draft have a great shot of this Under coming in." See which other NFL Draft props White loves here.

How to make 2023 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves several other underdog props and is releasing a monster 75-1 longshot pick. You can only see which 2023 NFL Draft prop bets to jump on at SportsLine.

What are the five best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a massive 75-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions, and find out.