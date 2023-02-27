Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is not just one of the more intriguing signal-callers in this 2023 class, he's one of the most intriguing prospects, period. The dual-threat weapon led all FBS quarterbacks in yards per rush last season (6.3), and has potential to be a star at the next level. In fact, he could be the first player taken off the board come April.

Richardson's odds to be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft have skyrocketed. Just last week, he was listed at 80-1 over at Caesars Sportsbook. Now he is 6-1 -- odds he shares with Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Currently, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to go No. 1 overall at -125, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is behind him at +250. Since Feb. 16, Richardson has raked in the most tickets bet on him at 38.4 percent, but comes in second in handle (the total amount of money bet) at 29.0 percent.

"I would say a big move even from 80-1 to 8-1 is pretty commonplace for the NFL Draft," said Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook. "We're more apt to make huge moves because it's all information based. All it takes is one mock draft to get people excited. We always have to be on guard, we can't take too many chances. We can always raise him up if there was a rogue mock draft and everyone else has him drafted higher."

That mock that got people excited was likely Chris Trapasso's. The CBS Sports draft writer predicts that the Indianapolis Colts will trade up to No. 1 overall to select Richardson.

"I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL Scouting Combine," Trapasso said in his mock draft. "That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Richardson will throw at the combine this week, and he plans to partake in all testing and drills, per NFL.com. He's a very raw quarterback, and probably not someone who is going to take the league by storm immediately. In fact, there are NFL scouting departments out there that reportedly have fourth-round grades on the young player out of Florida!

In 12 games played last season, Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine more touchdowns. His 24 career passing touchdowns in college would be the fewest by a first-round pick at quarterback since Michael Vick in 2001 (21).