Don't look now, but Will Levis might be the hottest prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Projected as a top-10 pick early in the pre-draft process, the Kentucky quarterback appeared to slip as Florida's Anthony Richardson became a popular early-first-round prediction. Now, days after leapfrogging Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall, Levis' stock is getting another boost, with oddsmakers giving him easily the second-shortest odds to go No. 1 overall.

Alabama's Bryce Young is still a clear favorite to be the first pick of the draft, but Levis is now the most likely alternative, according to Caesars Sportsbook, and it's not particularly close. Here's a look at their latest odds for the No. 1 pick as of Tuesday:

Bryce Young (-1200) Will Levis (+550) C.J. Stroud (+2000) Anthony Richardson (+3500)

This is the latest indication that Levis is skyrocketing back up draft boards. Just a day earlier, he was +1600 to go No. 1 overall at Caesars, behind Young, Stroud and Richardson. On April 17, he was +2500, even further behind. At one point, weeks ago, multiple NFL teams reportedly also had the Kentucky product as the fifth-ranked QB of the class, behind Richardson and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.

Of course, it's also possible that Levis has always been highly ranked, and that his perceived drop was precisely that -- perceived.

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco, for example, believes Levis has a legitimate case to go No. 1 overall to the Panthers, who hold the top selection after trading with the Bears. NFL executives "like Levis a lot more than they've let on," he argues, and while Young is "the best passer in the class," his size (5-10, 204) warrants real concern. Big and athletic but erratic, meanwhile, Levis has drawn comparisons to the Bills' Josh Allen.