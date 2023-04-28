The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Kansas City, and quarterbacks went early and often, with Bryce Young starting the party as the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers. C.J. Stroud followed suit as the No. 2 pick of the Texans, and the Colts got their own quarterback of the future two spots later.

Check out every first-round draft pick below:

(Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 21st overall selection due to a tampering violation.)

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

1. Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young



Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL

Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton

Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud

Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE

Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum

Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

Team needs: DL, C, WR, S, LB, EDGE,

Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum

Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB

Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin

Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

6. Arizona Cardinals (via trade): OT Paris Johnson Jr.



Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR

Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S

Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery

Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG

Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss

Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver

Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB

Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

Team needs: DL, EDGE, C, CB, TE, RB

Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker

Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE

Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford

Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long

12. Detroit Lions (via trade): RB Jahmyr Gibbs



Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, OG, LB

Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech

Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE

Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb

Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL

Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein

Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig

Team needs: TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S

Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson

Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL

Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff

Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, TE, EDGE

Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield

Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

20. Seattle Seahawks: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba



Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, QB

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, RB, S

Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox

Free agents lost: ---

Team needs: CB, RB, OG, LB, EDGE, OT

Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen

Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver

23. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison



Team needs: CB, OG, LB, S, DL, QB

Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport

Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks

24. New York Giants (via trade): CB Deonte Banks



Team needs: WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB

Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith

Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates

25. Buffalo Bills (via trade): TE Dalton Kincaid



Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT

Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer

Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

26. Dallas Cowboys: DT Mazi Smith



Team needs: OG, S, LB, RB, C, TE

Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade): OT Anton Harrison

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE

Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard

Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz

28. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Myles Murphy



Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S

Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams

Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine

29. New Orleans Saints: DT Bryan Bresee

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR

Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders

Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Nolan Smith

Team needs: S, RB, LB, WR, OG, CB

Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DL Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

31. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah



Team needs: DL, OT, RB, WR, TE, S

Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu

Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Teams without a first-round pick



Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE

Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki

Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB

Free agents signed: ---

Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB

Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley

Free agents lost: ---

Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)



Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL

Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton

Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert

San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE

Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu