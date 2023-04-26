Draft week blockbuster trade! In a move anticipated for weeks, the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed Monday.
Along with Rodgers, the Jets received the No. 15 pick and the No. 170 pick in this year's draft. The Packers, meanwhile, got the No. 13 pick, the No. 42 pick, the No. 207 pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the snaps during the 2023 season, per ESPN.
The updated order for the 2023 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, can be found below along with team needs and notable free agent acquisitions and departures.
(Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 21st overall selection due to a tampering violation.)
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
1. Carolina Panthers (via trade with 3-14 Bears)
Team needs: QB, WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL
Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton
Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker
2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)
Team needs: QB, EDGE, DL, C, WR, S, LB
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen
3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy
4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)
Team needs: QB, CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB
Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson
5. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)
Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
6. Detroit Lions (via trade with 5-12 Rams)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG
Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss
Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver
9. Chicago Bears (via trade with 7-10 Panthers)
Team needs: DL, EDGE, OT, C, CB, TE
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 7-10 Saints)
Team needs: S, RB, LB, DT, EDGE, WR, OG
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White
11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford
Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long
12. Houston Texans (via trade with 7-10 Browns)
Team needs: QB, EDGE, DL, C, WR, S, LB
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen
13. Green Bay Packers (via trade with 7-10 Jets)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, EDGE, OG, LB
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed
14. New England Patriots (8-9)
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL
Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff
Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers
15. New York Jets (via trade with 8-9 Packers)
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL
Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein
Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig
16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
Team needs: CB, TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S
Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson
Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane
18. Detroit Lions (9-8)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, DL, TE
Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield
Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, WR, RB, S
Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox
Free agents lost: ---
22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
Team needs: CB, RB, OG, WR, LB, EDGE, OT
Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen
Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver
23. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport
Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE
Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard
Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz
25. New York Giants (9-7-1)
Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE
Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith
Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates
26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Team needs: OG, S, DL, LB, RB, C, TE
Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown
27. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT
Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer
Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum
28. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams
Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine
29. New Orleans Saints (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)
Team needs: LB, DL, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR
Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders
Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton
30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
Team needs: S, RB, LB, DT, EDGE, WR, OG
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DL Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White
31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
Team needs: EDGE, DL, OT, RB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (7-10)
Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE
Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki
Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich
Los Angeles Rams (5-12)
Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB
Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley
Free agents lost: ---
Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton
Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert
San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear released
The Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title. You can now buy Chiefs Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.