Draft week blockbuster trade! In a move anticipated for weeks, the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed Monday.

Along with Rodgers, the Jets received the No. 15 pick and the No. 170 pick in this year's draft. The Packers, meanwhile, got the No. 13 pick, the No. 42 pick, the No. 207 pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the snaps during the 2023 season, per ESPN.

The updated order for the 2023 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, can be found below along with team needs and notable free agent acquisitions and departures.

(Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 21st overall selection due to a tampering violation.)

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

1. Carolina Panthers (via trade with 3-14 Bears)



Team needs: QB, WR, CB, EDGE, TE, OG, DL

Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton

Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker

Team needs: QB, EDGE, DL, C, WR, S, LB

Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum

Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB, WR

Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy

Team needs: QB, CB, WR, EDGE, OG, S, LB

Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin

Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson

5. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)

Team needs: EDGE, S, LB, DL, WR, OG

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

6. Detroit Lions (via trade with 5-12 Rams)



Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S

Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery

Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Team needs: QB, EDGE, LB, CB, S, DL, OG

Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss

Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver

9. Chicago Bears (via trade with 7-10 Panthers)



Team needs: DL, EDGE, OT, C, CB, TE

Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker

Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 7-10 Saints)

Team needs: S, RB, LB, DT, EDGE, WR, OG

Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, RB, LB, C, EDGE

Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford

Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long

12. Houston Texans (via trade with 7-10 Browns)



Team needs: QB, EDGE, DL, C, WR, S, LB

Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum

Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen

13. Green Bay Packers (via trade with 7-10 Jets)



Team needs: WR, TE, S, DL, EDGE, OG, LB

Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech

Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE, S, DL

Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff

Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers

15. New York Jets (via trade with 8-9 Packers)

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S, C, DL

Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein

Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig

Team needs: CB, TE, QB, C, OG, LB, S

Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson

Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, S, WR, EDGE

Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb

Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB

Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone

Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, WR, DL, TE

Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield

Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)



Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB

Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed

Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, WR, RB, S

Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox

Free agents lost: ---

Team needs: CB, RB, OG, WR, LB, EDGE, OT

Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen

Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver

Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S, DL

Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport

Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE

Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard

Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz

Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, EDGE

Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith

Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates

Team needs: OG, S, DL, LB, RB, C, TE

Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown

Team needs: OG, C, DL, CB, LB, S, OT

Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer

Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

Team needs: OT, OG, DL, CB, TE, S, EDGE

Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams

Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine

29. New Orleans Saints (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)

Team needs: LB, DL, EDGE, CB, LB, OG, WR

Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders

Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton

30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Team needs: S, RB, LB, DT, EDGE, WR, OG

Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DL Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White

Team needs: EDGE, DL, OT, RB, WR, TE

Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu

Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Teams without a first-round pick



Cleveland Browns (7-10)

Team needs: DL, LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE

Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki

Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich

Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

Team needs: OG, EDGE, CB, DL, TE, QB, OT, S, LB

Free agents signed: ---

Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, RB, LB

Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley

Free agents lost: ---

Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)



Team needs: C, OG, CB, LB, S, DL

Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton

Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert

San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Team needs: OT, OG, S, CB, WR, TE

Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu

Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear released

The Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title. You can now buy Chiefs Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.