The New England Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round two years ago, yet they still may be looking for the next franchise quarterback in the first round this year. New England brought in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on the final day of top-30 visits, per NFL Network.

Where Levis ultimately goes in this draft remains a mystery, but the Patriots hold the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Levis falls, the Patriots could be a candidate to trade up from No. 14 and select Levis -- if the visit went well.

What does this mean for the future of Mac Jones? The Patriots still seem committed to Jones after a rough sophomore season which he completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating. Jones was 16th in completion rate, 29th in touchdown percentage (3.2), 23rd in interception rate (2.5), 26th in yards per attempt (6.8), and 26th in passer rating amongst 33 qualified quarterbacks.

The Patriots also had a disaster of a season on offense with Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge also helping Jones on the offensive side of the ball. Bill Belichick hired former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien back to the same position to assist Jones in his development.

O'Brien has endorsed Jones as the quarterback for 2023, guaranteeing a clean slate after a disastrous season with a defensive and special teams coach developing him.

"Fresh start," O'Brien said this week, via ESPN. "It's really not anything about what's gone on in the past. That's one of our themes on offense -- to move forward."