It's not often that you see a team trade up to grab a kicker, but that's exactly what the New England Patriots did during the NFL Draft on Saturday when they nabbed Maryland's Chad Ryland in the fourth round.

To get Ryland, the Patriots made a trade with the Jets that allowed them to move up eight spots to the 112th overall pick. To make that happen, the Patriots had to send the 120th overall pick and the 184th overall pick to New York.

The fact that they made the trade shows how much they coveted Ryland, who was viewed by most as the second-best kicker in the draft this year. During his lone year at Maryland, Ryland drilled 94.1% of his kicks from inside 50 yards (16 of 17). Although Ryland only made 50% of his kicks from beyond 50 (3 of 6), he does have a booming leg and he showed that off in a game against Michigan back in September when he hit from both 52 and 53 yards.

Ryland arrived at Maryland after spending the first four years of his career at Eastern Michigan. During his time at the MAC school, Ryland hit several clutch kicks, including a game-winner against Purdue in 2018 and another game-winner against Illinois in 2019.

With Ryland now headed for New England, that likely means the end of Nick Folk's time with the Patriots. Although Folk has been proven to be accurate during his time in New England, the 38-year-old's right leg isn't as strong as it used to be and that's been evident on kickoffs with Folk kicking a touchback less than 10% of the time last season. To put that in perspective, there were seven teams that kicked touchbacks more than 70% of the time in 2022.

Although the pick made sense, CBSSports.com draft guru Chris Trapasso wasn't a big fan of the selection, giving it an "F."

"Accurate kicker but doesn't have a big leg," Trapasso wrote. "I get kickers can be drafted, but trading up for a kicker in the fourth round?"

With Ryland now off the board, the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly turning into the year of the kicker. This draft marks the first time since 1988 that there have been two kickers taken in the first 112 picks. The first kicker went off the board on Friday when the 49ers selected Michigan's Jake Moody with the 99th overall pick.

In 1988, Washington opened things up by taking Chip Lohmiller with the 55th overall pick and that was followed by the Patriots taking Teddy Garcia at 100th overall. Garcia hit just 46.2% of his field goals during his rookie year and was gone after just one season.

When it comes to picking kickers, the Patriots have a spotty track record. Although they hit a home run with Stephen Gostkowski in 2006, they've selected multiple kickers over the past 30 years who lasted one season or less with the team, including Scott Sisson (1993), Owen Pochman (2001), Justin Rohrwasser (2020).

The best kicker in franchise history, Adam Vinatieri, was originally signed to the roster as an undrafted free agent.