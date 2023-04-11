When it comes to playing quarterback in the NFL, there aren't many people out there who know more about the job than Peyton Manning.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is one of the best to ever play the game, so when he talks, it's definitely worth listening to what he has to say, and this week, he had something very interesting to say about Bryce Young.

Manning and his brother Eli are taking part in a television series this year called "On the Clock," where they break down the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft. The first episode aired on Monday and Young was the main subject.

At one point during the episode, Young was being compared to other quarterbacks and that's when Peyton came out with a comparison that almost no one has made yet: Joe Burrow.

"I think [Drew] Brees and Russell Wilson are kind of the easy comparisons because of the size similarities," Manning said, via AL.com. "But when you talk to real scouts -- Burrow is kind of the guy that comes to mind, right? Because of, sort of, the sixth sense in the pocket, the decision-making, processing information quickly."

As Manning mentioned, the big difference between Young and Burrow are their size. The Bengals quarterback is 6-foot-4 and weighs about 215 pounds while Young stands at just 5-foot-10 and barely weighs 200 pounds. Young's size is obviously a concern, but he plays the game so intelligently that there's no reason he can't be successful despite his size.

"I'm not saying Bryce is going to have that same success as Joe right away," Manning said. "But I think the instincts that Joe has that Bryce had, the ability to beat the coverage keeps a lot of plays alive. ... Recognition, processing, instincts, you see a little bit of Joe Burrow in Bryce Young."

Coming from Manning, that's a strong comparison, especially when you consider that Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second NFL season.

When it comes to processing information quickly, Manning is arguably the best to ever do it. Manning was legendary for his ability to read what a defense was going to do before the snap. His quick-thinking also carried him through the Broncos' Super Bowl winning season in 2015 after his physical abilities had started to decline.

If Manning is right about Young, then someone's going to be getting a great quarterback.

This scouting report from Manning will likely come as music to the Panthers' ears since they have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Panthers seem enamored with Young and it's starting to look like that might be the QB they end up taking. The oddsmakers in Vegas have Young pegged as the favorite to get taken with the No. 1 overall pick this year. Also, four of our six draft analysts here at CBSSports.com have the Panthers taking Young with the first pick and you can check out each of their mocks by clicking here.