The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. Finally, after months of speculation and predictions, all 32 teams will get a chance to replenish their rosters with some of the top talent from college football. Just don't count on the first round -- or any round, for that matter -- going as you expect. Much like the regular season, the one constant of the draft tends to be its unpredictability. As Eagles general manager Howie Roseman recently put it, at the end of the day, "it's all a guess."

So let's guess some more! As draft day is just 24 hours away, here are some of the biggest surprises that could be on tap for the weekend:

Four QBs go in the top five

Will Levis USATSI

The Panthers are a virtual lock to go QB at No. 1, with Bryce Young the rightful favorite atop the board. The Texans could easily follow suit by taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2 or passing on the polished pocket passer for the boom-or-bust dynamism of Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. But let's say they pass on a signal-caller altogether. In that case, the Cardinals (No. 3) will surely be getting more calls from teams ready to nab whichever prospects the Texans forfeit. Behind them, the Colts (No. 4) and Seahawks (No. 5) are prime candidates to bet on whichever of the consensus top QBs are still available.

Multiple Pro Bowlers are traded on Day 2

DeAndre Hopkins Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' trade from the Packers to the Jets is finally finalized. But the former MVP wasn't the only big name on the block coming into this week. Once the second round is upon us, the pressure should mount on additional teams selling pricey veterans like Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Devin White and Danielle Hunter. Any of those starters could be moved as part of pick swaps, a la Allen Robinson to the Steelers. We'd tab Hopkins as the most likely to be shipped to a new home on Friday.

The Patriots draft a QB for the third straight year

Jake Haener USATSI

In 2021, it was Mac Jones at No. 15 overall. In 2022, it was Bailey Zappe in the fourth round. This year, with Bill O'Brien back onboard as Bill Belichick's offensive fixer, Jones in awkward standing with the head man and New England owning four picks between Rounds 3-4, the Pats are primed to take another swing at a position that's produced mediocre results since Tom Brady's departure. Keep an eye on Fresno State's Jake Haener, a smaller but smart pre-snap pro.

The Rams draft a QB with one of their top three picks

Hendon Hooker Getty Images

Los Angeles has publicly committed to Matthew Stafford as a building block for the team's transition out of buy-everything mode, but only after reportedly trying desperately to shop the QB's expensive contract. No matter how you slice it, Stafford doesn't project as a long-term answer coming off serious injuries at age 35. And while GM Les Snead needs to fill many holes, he's got no other QB under contract for 2023. Taking an early swing on a potential Stafford successor would align with their stark reverse of course in roster-building; and we wouldn't put a bold move back into Day 1 past them, if it nets someone like Hendon Hooker.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson goes earlier than expected

Dorian Thompson-Robinson USATSI

That would be the UCLA QB, currently the 193rd-ranked prospect in the draft, according to CBS Sports. Some have labeled him a likely Day 3 pick, and potentially a late Day 3 pick at that. He's smaller, a bit older and had a tendency to loft throws into traffic in college. But he's also a gifted athlete who improved as a field general over his five years as a starter, and there's a relative dearth of post-Round 1 QB options, assuming Hendon Hooker sneaks into the first. Somebody will see all the tools here and strike.

Multiple 'first-round' WRs slip to Day 2

Quentin Johnston Getty Images

This might not be earth-shattering, considering there's already disagreement about which of this year's top wideouts are truly worth early investments. But only Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba feels like a true lock to go Thursday night. USC's Jordan Addison, Boston College's Zay Flowers and TCU's Quentin Johnston have all been popular first-round projections, with Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt and North Carolina's Josh Downs also popping up. But with sturdy prospect pools at other spots like OL, edge rusher and cornerback, it's very possible that several notable names will still be waiting for calls on Friday.