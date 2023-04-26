The NFL Draft continues to skyrocket in popularity as a sports betting event, with sportsbooks pushing out more NFL Draft props every year. The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday when several teams try to find a quarterback for the future. The Carolina Panthers are one of those teams, moving up to the No. 1 overall pick in an attempt to solve their post-Cam Newton quarterback woes. Caesars Sportsbook has Bryce Young as a heavy 1-16 favorite to be the first player off the board in the latest 2023 NFL Draft odds, while C.J. Stroud is 9-1.

Young is seemingly a lock to be the first player selected, but there is an enticing payout available if Thursday's first pick is a shocker. Which 2023 NFL Draft player props and prop totals should you be looking at with your 2023 NFL Draft bets? Before locking in any 2023 NFL Draft prop bets of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.



In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. He also was ahead of the Trey Lance to 49ers prediction in 2021, giving it out at 3-1 on the Early Edge podcast.



Last year, White hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, the Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aiden Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140. He also hit on the Texans going defensive back first at +350 and anybody who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Top 2023 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2023 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Take Michael Mayer Under 23.5 (drafted 23rd overall or earlier) on Thursday for a -120 (risk $120 to win $100) payout. The tight end position can be a challenging one to transition from college football to the NFL, but Mayer is suited to make a smooth adjustment. The 6-foot-4 tight end is considered the top prospect at his position after setting school records for receptions (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18) at Notre Dame.

Mayer is also a proven blocker who is ready to make an immediate impact, which makes him a valuable option for teams with a top-20 pick. Detroit has a pair of first-round picks inside the top 20, and it needs to replace tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions scored the fifth-most points in the NFL last year, and they are one of several teams who could benefit from taking Mayer in the middle of the first round.

"Round 1 tight ends are typically not a great investment for NFL teams but this current class is better than what we usually see. And this is also a class with fewer prospects in totality that have first-round grades when you listen to NFL decision-makers. That should boost the clear first-rounders like Mayer up a little higher than anticipated," White told SportsLine. See which other NFL Draft props White loves here.

