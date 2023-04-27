Kansas City, Mo., will become the 12th city to host the NFL Draft, with this year's event beginning on Thursday and concluding on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in franchise history (2011) courtesy of an offseason trade with the Chicago Bears. The locals will see their team with the last pick of the first round of 2023 NFL Draft, with the Chiefs selecting 31st overall. Like most drafts, quarterbacks are the major dominos in the 2023 NFL Draft with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all expected to be early selections.

Caesars Sportsbook has set the bar at 4.5 for total QBs drafted in the first round (-215/+165). The latest 2023 NFL Draft odds seem to favor Hendon Hooker as the possible fifth QB who could be a first-round pick after he was SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Before locking in any 2023 NFL Draft prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.



In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. He also was ahead of the Trey Lance to 49ers prediction in 2021, giving it out at 3-1 on the Early Edge podcast.



Last year, White hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, the Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aiden Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140. He also hit on the Texans going defensive back first at +350 and anybody who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Draft and has revealed his five best prop bets and his five best longshot prop plays. You can only see White's NFL Draft 2023 prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2023 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Take Michael Mayer Under 23.5 (drafted 23rd overall or earlier) for a -120 (risk $120 to win $100) payout. In 2022, Mayer became Notre Dame's first consensus All-American tight end in 46 years. His nine touchdowns a year ago led all tight ends in the nation, and he passes the eye test with ideal size for the position and a 4.70 40-yard-dash.

There are a host of teams from the mid-first round to the 23rd selection that are in dire need of an upgrade at tight end. The Commanders (No. 16), Lions (No. 18) and Seahawks (No. 20) all saw their top tight ends fail to reach even 500 receiving yards last year. The Packers (No. 13) saw incumbent Robert Tonyan join the Bears, so their top returning TE had just 114 yards in 2022. And with the lack of top-end talent at the TE position in this year's class, Mayer will be in even more demand, making the Under the side to back. See which other NFL Draft props White loves here.

How to make 2023 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves several other underdog props and is releasing a monster 75-1 longshot pick. You can only see which 2023 NFL Draft prop bets to jump on at SportsLine.

What are the five best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a massive 75-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions, and find out.