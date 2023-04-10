Being an NFL offensive lineman is a different kind of lifestyle to say the least. The amount of weight those guys lose once they stop eating and working out in heavy doses is jaw-dropping. Look no further than 11-year NFL veteran Russell Okung for the latest example. On the other end of the spectrum, there's the incoming crop of rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft. Five of those fresh-faced blockers got together for an all-you-can-eat meat buffet in a competition to see which one could gain the most weight.

The five contenders were Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila, Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi and Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri. When it was all over, Saldiveri stood the fattest, downing enough meat to gain 9.5 pounds.

Below is a complete breakdown of the all-you-can-eat meat buffet competition:

Competitor Weight Before (LBs) Weight After (LBs) Net weight movement Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion 317.4 326.9 +9.5 Peter Skoronski, Northwestern 317.2 323.9 +6.7 Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland 313.9 319.9 +6 Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan 313 318 +5 Steve Avila, TCU 339 339 0

Just about as stunning as Saldiveri gaining about 10 pounds in one sitting was Avila not seeing his weight change AT ALL. In the video of their meal, Avila is filmed eating.

Perhaps his metabolism will allow the former Horned Frogs offensive lineman to age gracefully over the course of his NFL career.