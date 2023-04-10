nick-saldiveri-us.jpg
Being an NFL offensive lineman is a different kind of lifestyle to say the least. The amount of weight those guys lose once they stop eating and working out in heavy doses is jaw-dropping. Look no further than 11-year NFL veteran Russell Okung for the latest example. On the other end of the spectrum, there's the incoming crop of rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft. Five of those fresh-faced blockers got together for an all-you-can-eat meat buffet in a competition to see which one could gain the most weight. 

The five contenders were Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila, Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi and Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri. When it was all over, Saldiveri stood the fattest, downing enough meat to gain 9.5 pounds. 

Below is a complete breakdown of the all-you-can-eat meat buffet competition:

CompetitorWeight Before (LBs)Weight After (LBs)Net weight movement

Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

317.4

326.9

+9.5

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

317.2

323.9

+6.7

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

313.9

319.9

+6

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

313

318

+5

Steve Avila, TCU

339

339

0

Just about as stunning as Saldiveri gaining about 10 pounds in one sitting was Avila not seeing his weight change AT ALL. In the video of their meal, Avila is filmed eating. 

Perhaps his metabolism will allow the former Horned Frogs offensive lineman to age gracefully over the course of his NFL career. 