When the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock in next week's draft, they will focus on taking the best player available. That is, if you believe the words of general manager Dave Ziegler, who reiterated during a Friday media availability that "the best player available" will be the team's focus in the draft, via ESPN.

The Raiders will pick seventh overall on Thursday, and then have three more picks Friday (Nos. 38, 70 and 100) and eight more on Saturday for a total of 12 selections. Recent mock drafts have pegged them as being focused primarily on cornerbacks and offensive tackles, though they have also been rumored to be a team interested in trading up for a quarterback. The Raiders had reportedly been interesting in moving up to No. 1 before the Carolina Panthers made a trade for that selection.

Ziegler noted that "you want to find a starting-level player" with the seventh pick in the draft. As far as specific positions go, he did clarify the types of things he looks for in a cornerback. Ziegler looks for a corner that "makes plays on the football," and stated that he likes press technique and tackling ability.

There are multiple corners rumored to be ticketed for selection in or around the top 10 of this year's draft, including Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, both of whom have been connected to the Raiders at some point or another during the pre-draft process. We still have to wait several days to find out in which direction the Raiders will go, but whatever they do, here's betting that the post-draft press conference theme will be that they player they took was the best guy left on their board.