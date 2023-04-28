Just a few hours after Lamar Jackson's record extension with the Baltimore Ravens was announced, the quarterback got another offensive weapon. The Ravens drafted Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers will join Odell Beckham Jr., who the Ravens signed earlier this month, in the wide receiver depth chart. The Flowers-Beckham Jr. duo could be a dangerous one, especially with an experienced quarterback leading the way.

Flowers was first-team All-ACC in 2022 and is Boston College's all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056) and receiving touchdowns (29). At 5-foot-9 he is far from the biggest guy on the field, but makes up for his size with his speed and route-running ability. He has grit going against the coverage and can excel in yards after the catch.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, had a verticle of 35.5 inches and had a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump.

Jackson's offseason with the Ravens was far from smooth, with the sides unable to come to a long-term agreement for a long time. Baltimore put a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and he later requested a trade. It all looked like things were getting worse rather than improving, but in the end the agent-less quarterback got a five-year $260 million deal, with $185 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid NFL player.

Now that he knows where he will be next year, Jackson is likely happy that his team got him some help on offense during the draft.