The New Orleans Saints were thought to be in the market for a quarterback entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen waited until the fourth round to grab their guy. With the No. 127 overall pick, the Saints selected Jake Haener out of Fresno State.

Haener will now have an opportunity to back up another Fresno State legend in Derek Carr, although New Orleans also has Jameis Winston and Jake Luton on roster at quarterback. The 24-year-old was CBS Sports' No. 6 quarterback in this class, and the No. 144 overall prospect.

Haener threw for 2,896 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 10 games played last year. He was named First Team All-Mountain West, and while he is a shorter quarterback, Haener is a competitor who can sense pressure in the pocket, and deliver the ball with good anticipation. He leaves Fresno State fourth on their all-time passing list with 9,013 yards.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso gave the Haener selection a "B" grade:

"Smaller but accurate natural thrower unafraid to rip it through tight windows. Arm strength is good, not great. Just enough athleticism to avoid the occasional rusher but mostly wants to win in the pocket. Like this as a backup option behind Carr."

CBS Sports' pro comparison for Haener is Colt McCoy, who has made quite a career for himself as a backup quarterback. The Saints have been busy on Day 3 of the draft, as they traded up to make the first selection of the fourth round. With that pick, New Orleans selected Nick Saldiveri at No. 103 overall.