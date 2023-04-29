One of the biggest trades from the 2022 offseason came in early March when the Seahawks and Broncos executed a blockbuster to send Russell Wilson to Denver, ending his 10-season run with Seattle. As you may expect, the return for the Seahawks was robust for the former Super Bowl champion quarterback and included the Broncos sending them two first-rounders and two second-rounds.

A year later, we're now getting the clear view of what this trade now looks like with each of Seattle's draft compensation now complete at the 2023 NFL Draft. In all, 10 players were involved in this trade with two (including Wilson) heading to Denver, while the remaining eight are in Seattle.

Full Russell Wilson trade return

Broncos received: Quarterback Russell Wilson, defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (2022 fourth-round pick)

Seahawks received: Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, offensive tackle Charles Cross (2022 first-round pick), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (2022 second-round pick), outside linebacker Tyreke Smith (2022 fifth-round pick), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (2023 first-round pick), edge rusher Derick Hall (2023 second-round pick)

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 60.5 YDs 3524 TD 16 INT 11 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

As it relates to Denver's piece of the deal, it naturally was surrounded Wilson. His first year with the Broncos did not pan out the way those in Denver hoped when they struck this blockbuster. The club went 5-12 and finished last in the AFC West and Wilson struggled to find his footing within the offense, finishing with a career-low 84.4 passer rating.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' struggles in 2022 only enhanced the return for Seattle. After landing starting tackle Charles Cross and pass rusher Boye Mafe in last year's draft, the Seahawks found themselves inside the top five and selected corner Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. Witherspoon was CBS Sports' No. 2 ranked corner in this class and the No. 9 prospect overall. As for their final pick, they selected edge rusher Derick Hall in the second round, who should be an impact piece along Seattle's defensive line after totaling 6.5 sacks for Auburn last season.