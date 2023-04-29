The Sean Payton era has been up and running in Denver over the last few months, and now the Broncos head coach, who also has a heavy hand in player personnel, has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of the remanence of the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos initially did not have a pick in the first two rounds. However, the club swung a deal with the Detroit Lions to sneak into the second round, acquiring the final pick (No. 63 overall).

In all, the Broncos sent No. 68 and No. 139 to Detroit in exchange for No. 63 and No. 183. With the last pick in the second round, Denver selected Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims.

This makes Mims the first draft pick of Payton's tenure and it's a fascinating one considering the storylines following the team heading into the draft. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. Denver was reportedly seeking a first-round pick for Jeudy but has yet to see a team meet that asking price, and more recent reports noted that a trade for either one of the pass catchers was off the table.

Back in late March, Payton even went on record to say that "we're not trading those two players."

While that may be what Payton's saying, his actions with this pick likely won't allow those rumors to subside. Currently, the club has 11 wide receivers on the depth chart, including Mims. Jeudy, Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler headline the group and it does seem like there could be one expendable with Mims coming aboard. That said, it will be interesting to see what kind of offers could possibly come Denver's way as it's midway through the 2023 draft.

As for Mims, he is CBS Sports' 10th-ranked wide receiver and the No. 76 overall prospect in this class. He can win vertically with his 4.38 speed and is coming off a season at Oklahoma where he caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.