When it comes to the NFL Draft, it's almost a guarantee that you'll hear a few crazy rumors in the lead up to the draft and this year has been no exception. One of the craziest rumors came out this week and it involved Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Before the week started, Levis was viewed as an extreme long shot to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick, but after a rumor about Levis surfaced on Reddit, the former Kentucky QB saw his odds vault up from +1600 to +500.

According to the rumor, Levis had been telling friends and family that the Panthers are going to be taking him with the top pick on Thursday night. The problem with the rumor, though, is that the Panther haven't actually told anyone what they're going to do with the top pick and we know that because Frank Reich shared that information on Wednesday.

During a pre-draft press conference, Reich was asked if the team had NOT yet informed the No. 1 overall pick that he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick.

"That is correct," Reich said.

Earlier this week, the Panthers coach mentioned that the team wouldn't be telling anyone the identity of the top pick until it was announced on draft night.

"We'll announce that Thursday at about 8 o'clock," he said, via PFT.

If the Panthers haven't told anyone, then it would be impossible for Levis to share that news with family and friends. Of course, it doesn't sound like Levis ever actually did that. The Kentucky QB was asked about the reddit rumor on Wednesday and he gave a short answer that also works well as simple life advice.

"All I have to say is don't believe everything you read on the internet," Levis told the Charlotte Observer.

Basically, Levis saw his odds for being the top pick shoot up because someone decided to share a wild rumor on Reddit.

Right now, all signs are pointing to Bryce Young as being the top pick in the draft. Although that will likely end up being the case, the former Alabama QB made it clear on Wednesday that the Panthers haven't shared any information with him about whether or not they're going to take him with the top pick.

"No, no, I haven't heard anything, from any team," Young told the Observer.

The moral of the story here is that if you read any draft rumors on the internet today, you should probably take them with a grain of salt, unless that rumor says that Young is going to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick. It's probably safe to believe that one.