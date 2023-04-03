When it comes to 2023 NFL Draft prospects, there aren't a lot of players who have seen their stock fall faster than Jalen Carter's over the past month.

Before the combine, the former Georgia defensive tackle was widely viewed as a surefire top-10 pick with a chance to go in the top five. However, several things have happened over the past few weeks that have seriously hurt his stock. For one, he was sentenced to 12 months probation and forced to pay a $1,000 fine on March 16 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

Carter also hurt his stock in mid-March when he struggled at his Pro Day. Not only did he show up overweight, but he couldn't finish his positional drills.

Although his stock seems to be dropping fast, that's not how his agent (Drew Rosenhaus) sees it. Rosenhaus told ESPN on Monday that he's so sure that Carter will be a top-10 pick that the defensive tackle will be declining all visit requests that come from any team that's not picking in the top 10.

"I'm confident Jalen will go in the top 10," Rosenhaus said. "He's a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent."

One person who thinks this is a horrible decision is former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. The six-time Pro Bowler, who was the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, explained why Carter is making a terrible decision by only visiting with teams picking in the top 10.

"Whether he is expected to be top 10 or not, his recent circumstance and his workouts, this not smart," McCoy wrote on Twitter. "Also you never know who may want to trade up. Don't assume with the draft. We've seen some crazy things happen."

McCoy makes two very good points, especially the second one. Even if Carter doesn't think his stock is actually falling, there's still a chance that he could end up with a team that's drafting outside the top 10 if that team trades up to get him. Basically, it makes no sense to refuse any visits due to that fact alone.

As for where Carter might land, our CBSSports.com draft gurus are split. We have him going as high as fifth, but we also have him going as low as 20th.